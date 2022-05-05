Giving: Salem Rotary honors retiring Roanoke College president as its citizen of the year

Michael Maxey, retiring president of Roanoke College, has received the Roy W. Henrickson Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award for 2022 from the Salem Rotary Club.

“The award is given to an individual who has throughout their professional and community life worked voraciously and humbly to make the world a better place,” said Club President Tom Bowers in a news release.

Rotarian Mark Henrickson and his brother Paul Henrickson presented the award in memory of their father Roy W. Henrickson for his outstanding service to the community and Rotary.

Maxey, a native of Bassett, has served as Roanoke College’s president since 2007. He’s held several leadership roles at the college in Salem since 1985.

Maxey is set to retire on the first day of August. Frank Shushok Jr., currently Virginia Tech’s vice president for student affairs, has been tapped to become the next Roanoke College president.

During Maxey’s tenure, according to the award, the college has accomplished many things including recognition as a top producer of academic scholars, such as Fulbright, Gilman, Goldwater, and Truman awardees, new majors (actuarial science, public health, engineering science, data science, education, creative writing, and communication).

During the past 16 years, Maxey has worked alongside students, faculty, and staff in building Habitat for Humanity houses.

Maxey is known for his connection with students, and “the knack for getting to know each new student, by name, every year.”

He also serves on the boards of directors of Roanoke Symphony, the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the Roanoke Regional Partnership. He is a member of and past Church Council chair of College Lutheran Church in Salem and has served as chair and vice chair of United Way of Roanoke Valley Board of Directors.

Maxey began his higher education at Wake Forest University, where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in history and a master’s degree in counselor education. He also holds a certificate of advanced graduate study from University of New Hampshire and attended the Institute of Education Management at Harvard University. As a student of history, counseling and conflict resolution, Maxey also received an honorary doctor of divinity from Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary.

Good Samaritan hospice honoredGood Samaritan, a Roanoke Valley advanced illness care provider, recently was recognized for its care and services.

The only community based nonprofit hospice in Southwest Virginia, Good Sam received a Hospice Honors Award during the National Hospice and Palliative Care Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

The Hospice Honors program is a landmark compilation of hospices providing the best patient and caregiver experience. The prestigious annual review recognizes hospices that continuously provide the highest level of quality as measured by the caregiver’s point of view. “Of all recognitions given to a hospice, receiving an award based upon the direct experience of those we serve is one of the highest honors,” said Aaron Housh, Good Sam president and CEO.

“This distinction is a wonderful reflection of our dedicated staff who live out our mission each day,” he added.

Good Samaritan was founded in 1992 and has offices in Roanoke and Christiansburg.

Adult Care CenterA group of employees from Elbit Systems of America spent one Saturday in April beautifying the grounds at the Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley in Salem.

The volunteers spread hardwood mulch across a long bank in front of the center and around the many Green Sargent Juniper ground cover plants.

“Elbit Systems has become one of the most helpful and generous partners to the Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley,” said Guy Byrd, the center’s director of philanthropy.

Formerly known as ITT Night Vision, Elbit Systems of America has been in operation over 60 years and has more than 600 employees in the Roanoke Valley. It is currently concentrating on a major project to reduce the size and weight of Night Vision goggles, employing unique technology, according to an email.

to be honoredBasketball courts in Washington Park will be formally named in honor of local athlete Ricky Renell Wright during activities Saturday.

Wright, who was 61 when he died in July 2021, was a member of the Patrick Henry High School basketball team and was named a Virginia All-State Basketball player in 1978.

A 2021 article in The Roanoke Times said Wright was recalled as one of the premier players in the Roanoke Valley in any era.

The Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department, which finished converting unused tennis courts at Washington Park to basketball courts in late 2021, will hold a ribbon cutting dedication at 4 p.m. Friday.

A free, 3-vs-3 basketball tournament will be held after the ceremony, for which registration has closed.

During the tournament, PLAY Roanoke will provide food and giveaways to all attendees, and Star City Safe partners will share information and resources for the community.

These free events are part of the Star City Safe Initiative to offer expanded services and access to public facilities to keep youth and neighborhoods safe through programming and engagement.

