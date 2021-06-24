Giving: Salem Rotary recognizes nurses with annual award

teen volunteersThe American Red Cross Summer Youth Corps has openings for 16- and 17-year-olds who are seeking summer volunteer opportunities.

As members of the Summer Youth Corps, teens will work at blood drives for 10 to 20 hours per month through August.

They will work directly with medical or volunteer engagement staff, earn documented community service hours and receive a letter of reference for college applications and future jobs.

An online application and online training is required. To apply, go to www.redcross.org/volunteertoday. Parental consent is needed for applicants younger than 17.

For more information, contact Betty Whittaker at betty.whittaker@redcross.org or 540-525-9029.

Drumstick Dash registration opensThe Rescue Mission of Roanoke has opened registration for the 2021 Drumstick Dash.

The 5K race in Roanoke is held on Thanksgiving morning. Families and individuals can sign up at www.drumstickdash.net.

Revenue from the race provides all the funding for the mission’s food services department budget.

“The main goal of the Dash is to provide a meal that can turn into a relationship between the Rescue Mission and those in need, with the hope of long term, sustainable success. Many of those who come to the mission for a meal start with food, but then seek shelter, case management, and our addiction recovery services. The impact of the Dash is so much more than a plate of food, it’s a chance at a comeback,” Kevin Berry, Drumstick Dash director, said in a news release.

