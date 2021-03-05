Giving: SCLC plans 'Selma to Montgomery' march in Roanoke

This is an effort to not only support vaccination drives but also to encourage minorities and ethnic groups to come forward and get vaccinated, BAPS spokesman Sunny Shah said in an email.

Many minorities, he explained, don’t have easy access to computers, or have language barriers, or lack family help to get registered for the vaccinations.

He added that the community service effort also is to promote BAPS and its upcoming virtual walkathon for the Susan G. Komen cancer foundation.

The nonprofit is seeking corporate sponsors for the walk.

BAPS Charities is planning the virtual walkathon for June in Roanoke and around the country. The nonprofit canceled a 2020 walk due to COVID-19 but still donated $25,000 to Komen.

BAPS Charities is a volunteer-based international charitable organization with headquarters in the U.S. Walkers and other interested participants can learn more about BAPS charities by visiting www.bapscharities.org. For more information on the Roanoke unit, call Shah at 540-537-0618.

Kids Soar receives grant

Kids Soar, a Roanoke faith-based organization, has received a $10,000 grant from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.