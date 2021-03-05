Giving: SCLC plans 'Selma to Montgomery' march in Roanoke

The Roanoke Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference will hold its annual “Remembering the Selma to Montgomery March” memorial service Sunday.
The service recognizes the 56th anniversary of a series of marches that lasted 18 days, from March 7 (“Bloody Sunday”) to March 25, 1965.
The marches included a five-day, 54-mile trek from Selma, Alabama, where local African Americans, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference had been campaigning for voting rights, to the steps of the state capitol in Montgomery. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led the thousands of nonviolent demonstrators.
Sunday’s participants will assemble on the Salem Avenue side of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge at 3:50 p.m. and march over the bridge at 4 p.m. The March will end in front of the King memorial statue with speakers and music.
Everyone is required to wear a mask or face covering, and social distancing is required.
For more information, call Perneller Chubb-Wilson at 540-344-7064 or Yzavia Haney at 540-682-4058.
BAPS Charities provides vaccination assistance
BAPS Charities is distributing free bottles of water and granola bars during all mass vaccination events organized by Carilion Clinic and the Virginia Department of Health at the Berglund Center to support the community in fighting the pandemic.
This is an effort to not only support vaccination drives but also to encourage minorities and ethnic groups to come forward and get vaccinated, BAPS spokesman Sunny Shah said in an email.
Many minorities, he explained, don’t have easy access to computers, or have language barriers, or lack family help to get registered for the vaccinations.
He added that the community service effort also is to promote BAPS and its upcoming virtual walkathon for the Susan G. Komen cancer foundation.
The nonprofit is seeking corporate sponsors for the walk.
BAPS Charities is planning the virtual walkathon for June in Roanoke and around the country. The nonprofit canceled a 2020 walk due to COVID-19 but still donated $25,000 to Komen.
BAPS Charities is a volunteer-based international charitable organization with headquarters in the U.S. Walkers and other interested participants can learn more about BAPS charities by visiting www.bapscharities.org. For more information on the Roanoke unit, call Shah at 540-537-0618.
Kids Soar receives grant
Kids Soar, a Roanoke faith-based organization, has received a $10,000 grant from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.
The grant is part of two rounds of national funding that the foundation has executed during the COVID-19 pandemic, including $1 million in emergency hunger relief grants and $500,000 in annual health and hunger relief grants.
Kids Soar serves 40 Roanoke early elementary students and about 50 to 60 parents and siblings of the students each week. After school and in the summer, the staff provides a structured learning environment where kids do homework and participate in a research-based literacy achievement curriculum.
Throughout the pandemic, the children in Kids Soar’s after-school literacy program have received a meal each evening for dinner. Additionally, Kids Soar has set up a food pantry where members of the community can pick up a food box with a week’s worth of food.
To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org.
Contact JoAnne Poindexter atjoanne.poindexter@roanoke.com.