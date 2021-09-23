Giving: Sisters' Night Out canceled again due to pandemic

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, an opportunity to learn more about breast cancer, but for the second consecutive year, a popular forum for sharing information in the Roanoke Valley has been canceled.

Sisters’ Night Out, traditionally held the last Thursday in September and attended by more than 200, will not be held because of the surge in coronavirus delta variant cases.

Organizers, however, are encouraging individuals to take note of the available information, resources and opportunities for breast cancer screening that may be available in October and throughout the year, and to get annual mammograms.

“Based on how COVID-19 has impacted us, the format of gathering may become a thing of the past for the safety of the attendees,” Linda Manns, community health faith nurse at Loudon Avenue Christian Church, wrote in a letter to SNO participants.

“COVID-19 has brought about many changes and has caused us to look at how we move forward,” she said, adding that the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading is higher during interactions at large gatherings.