Giving: Sorority seeks donations to fund scholarships

For the first time, voting is available online, and artwork from members in the Roanoke, Salem, Rocky Mount, Christiansburg, Shawsville and Eastern Montgomery communities is represented.

Residents can visit https://uscellular.com/artcontest to vote for their favorite piece of original art.

In January, Boys & Girls Clubs members created artwork recognizing influential Black people from around the globe, including historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities. Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club and local U.S. Cellular leaders.

Voting will remain open through Feb. 28, and anyone 18 or older can vote once for their favorite work.

The top three vote-getters will be announced in March, and prizes of gift cards ranging from $500 for first to $150 for third place will be awarded.

“We are once again thrilled to work with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia on this annual contest to honor Black icons and showcase youth in our community,” said Bertram Daniels, area sales manager at U.S. Cellular. “This year’s art certainly highlights the artistic talent among the club members. We encourage the community to check out the art and vote online, and we look forward to celebrating the winners in March.”

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com .

