Giving: Star City's Giving Back Society awards grants to 5 organizations

The goal is to improve the health and well-being of RRHA residents by increasing the supply of healthier food options for the holidays and prior to new Roanoke tax on plastic bags becoming effective in 2022.

RRHA currently has more 1,500 housing units with more than 1,425 people — families, single parents, and couples.

The canned food drive runs until Nov. 30, and donations are being accepted at the RRHA Central office, 2624 Salem Turnpike N.W., and other participating community locations. An Amazon wish list of food items that will be delivered to the housing authority also has been created.

RRHA intends to provide all the housing units a reusable bag full of nutritious, canned goods in time for the holidays. The goal is to gather at least 6,000 units of non-perishable food packaged in canned, paper, or cardboard containers.

Because of the city’s 5-cent plastic bag tax, the housing authority took the initiative to order 1,500 reusable bags for its residents To fill the bags, RRHA is seeking non-perishable items such as canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned soup, canned beans, instant rice, instant mashed potatoes, peanut butter, noodles, pasta, sugar, and flour.