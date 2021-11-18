Giving: Star City's Giving Back Society awards grants to 5 organizations

Each year, the Giving Back Society seeks to assist organizations whose goals align with its mission to provide a wide variety of informational, social and supportive services for underserved and underprivileged children, youth and adults.
The Giving Back Society, a nonprofit, charitable organization, holds an annual fashion show and brunch to support a variety of informational, social and supportive services for underserved and underprivileged children, youth and adults.
Financial awards from the October 2021 event, which featured ladies’ fashions from Ponnie’s Boutique, and other projects have been presented to five organizations.
God’s Pit Crew and Healing Strides of Virginia each received $12,000 while Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia, Kid’s Soar and Ryan’s Case for Smiles received $2,000 each.
In addition to the fashion show and brunch, GBS raised money by working at Belk Charity Days, Party in Elmwood and Olde Salem Days.
Since its inception in 2016, the GBS has distributed over $105,000 to worthy organizations, including the $30,000 for 2021.
The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is conducting a “Canned Food Drive to Fill Reusable Bags” initiative.
The goal is to improve the health and well-being of RRHA residents by increasing the supply of healthier food options for the holidays and prior to new Roanoke tax on plastic bags becoming effective in 2022.
RRHA currently has more 1,500 housing units with more than 1,425 people — families, single parents, and couples.
The canned food drive runs until Nov. 30, and donations are being accepted at the RRHA Central office, 2624 Salem Turnpike N.W., and other participating community locations. An Amazon wish list of food items that will be delivered to the housing authority also has been created.
RRHA intends to provide all the housing units a reusable bag full of nutritious, canned goods in time for the holidays. The goal is to gather at least 6,000 units of non-perishable food packaged in canned, paper, or cardboard containers.
Because of the city’s 5-cent plastic bag tax, the housing authority took the initiative to order 1,500 reusable bags for its residents To fill the bags, RRHA is seeking non-perishable items such as canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned soup, canned beans, instant rice, instant mashed potatoes, peanut butter, noodles, pasta, sugar, and flour.
To learn more about the food drive, contact Kaelynn Spickler, kspickler@rkehousing.org or visit https://rkehousing.org/2021-canned-food-drive.
New Horizons Healthcare has expanded its behavioral health services to include a dedicated pediatric behavioral health consultant.
New Horizons Healthcare is a nonprofit, community health center dedicated to providing quality primary care, dental, pharmacy, and behavioral health services on a sliding scale fee.
The new consultant position is funded in part by the Virginia Health Care Foundation and has been established to address the shortage of pediatric behavioral health services in Roanoke.
Julia Scales, the recently hired behavioral health consultant, is working from the NHH main location on Melrose Avenue. She will provide evidence-based pediatric behavioral health screening and assessment; parenting education and coaching; and management of behavioral health issues with medical comorbidities.
In response to the surge in mental health needs, the Peds Plus program is designed to proactively address the current and anticipated behavioral health concerns of pediatric patients and their families, according to a news release.
Through the VCHF grant, Scales works closely with New Horizon’s pediatric medical provider, pediatric psychiatric prescriber, and other members of the healthcare team to offer patients timely access to individual, group, and family interventions, parent education, and provider consultation.
“We’re excited to be able to offer this important service to the community, especially during a time when our youth have faced so many recent challenges with virtual schooling due to COVID-19, economic changes, and social isolation,” said Eileen Lepro, CEO of New Horizons Healthcare, adding “Receiving the $68,875 grant from VHCF to fund our Peds Plus Program is a great win for Roanoke.”
Those seeking pediatric behavioral services should complete and return a new patient enrollment form available at http://newhorizonshealthcare.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/New-Pediatric-Patient-Packet1.pdf.
To learn more, call 540.362.0360 and choose option 1 or visit: www.newhorizonshealthcare.org.
