Giving: Students invited to participate in Black History Month art contest

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, representatives from U.S. Cellular and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia kicked off the 14th annual U.S. Cellular Black History Month art contest.
Club members are encouraged to create original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black people from around the globe, including historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities.
Representatives from the Boys & Girls Clubs and local U.S. Cellular leaders will select 10 finalists. The winners will be chosen through public voting that takes place Feb. 1-28 and will be recognized in March. Anyone 18 and older will be able to vote for their favorite piece of art.
The 2020 winner was Tyler Turner from Patrick Henry High School, a third-time art contest winner. He won for his portrait of Notorious BIG and is now attending Virginia Commonwealth University, where he was accepted into the art program.
“We are once again thrilled to work with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia on this annual contest to honor Black icons and showcase youth in our community,” said Bertram Daniels, area sales manager at U.S. Cellular.
Daniels added that organizers “look forward to seeing the inspiration, vision and artistic talent” from Boys & Girls Clubs in Roanoke, Salem, Rocky Mount, Christiansburg, Shawsville and Eastern Montgomery.
The top three vote-getters will receive prizes: $500 for first place, $200 for second and $150 for third.
Official contest rules, including full entry details and finalist and winner selection criteria/voting, are available by emailing melissawatkins@comcast.net or calling 804-402-5316.
TAP seeks tax help volunteers
Total Action for Progress is seeking volunteers to fill a number of positions for its free Tax Clinic that opens Feb. 15.
Volunteers will be trained and are needed to help maintain a healthy and safe flow of tax clients, complete health screening forms with clients, ensure that taxpayer forms are complete and ready for intake, and answer eligibility questions by text, phone and email.
Volunteer opportunities will be available in three-hour shifts Monday through Friday at the tax clinic, which will be held on the first floor of the Dumas Center, 108 Henry St. N.W., Roanoke.
Taxes will be prepared through April 15, a date that may be extended by the IRS.
Tax services will be provided by appointment. Call 540-283-4804 to make an appointment.
Email teffany.henderson@tapintohope.org or call 540-283-4916 for more information or to serve as a volunteer.
Advancement Foundation receives support for The Gauntlet
The Advancement Foundation has received a $35,000 grant from State Farm to help sustain and scale The Gauntlet, a regional business program and competition.
The Gauntlet, which is in its seventh season, helps small business startups and current businesses develop new strategies for growth.
“State Farm is proud to provide funding for The Gauntlet through the Advancement Foundation,” said Kate Beadle, State Farm spokesperson. “We’re committed to maintaining the vibrancy of our communities by assisting nonprofits that support small business development.”
With State Farm’s continued sponsorship, The Gauntlet has helped more than 500 entrepreneurs start or expand their business. In addition, it has engaged 250 community mentors and raised cash and in-kind awards totaling more than $1.2 million.
The Gauntlet launched 70 businesses in May. The program moved completely virtual six weeks into the program.
In 2021, a hybrid of virtual classes will connect entrepreneurs and mentors, industry experts and Gauntlet alumni.
Applications are available for The Gauntlet at https://startupspace.app/dynamic-survey/MTQz. For more information, visit https://www.TheAdvancementFoundation.org/the-gauntlet.
