Giving: Students invited to participate in Black History Month art contest

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, representatives from U.S. Cellular and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia kicked off the 14th annual U.S. Cellular Black History Month art contest.

Club members are encouraged to create original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black people from around the globe, including historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities.

Representatives from the Boys & Girls Clubs and local U.S. Cellular leaders will select 10 finalists. The winners will be chosen through public voting that takes place Feb. 1-28 and will be recognized in March. Anyone 18 and older will be able to vote for their favorite piece of art.

The 2020 winner was Tyler Turner from Patrick Henry High School, a third-time art contest winner. He won for his portrait of Notorious BIG and is now attending Virginia Commonwealth University, where he was accepted into the art program.

“We are once again thrilled to work with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia on this annual contest to honor Black icons and showcase youth in our community,” said Bertram Daniels, area sales manager at U.S. Cellular.