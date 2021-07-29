Giving: TAP gets federal grant for early childhood programs

“Our partnership with the Salem Fair this year worked out exceptionally well,” Charlie Overstreet said in a news release.

“We were able to not only give our customers something new, but also make a real difference in the community by supporting the important work that this organization does,” he added.

The 33rd Salem Fair attracted several hundred thousand visitors during its 12-day run.

“This Salem Fair has always strived to have a strong charitable component as part of its overall design,” said Wendy Delano, Salem’s director of civic facilities, adding that this year’s fair also assisted the Roanoke Rescue Mission and the Salem-Roanoke County Food Pantry.

“And, to now be able to take some of the Megapass proceeds and make a donation to Sleep in Heavenly Peace is incredible,” said Delano, who has participated in Sleep in Heavenly Peace construction events that feature volunteers coming together to make custom twin bunk beds for children.

When the local chapter was started by Dave Jones, Northwest Ace Hardware was one of the first organizations to donate power tools. “Sleep in Heavenly Peace is so thankful to receive this generous gift from Northwest Hardware and the Salem Fair,” said Jones, the Roanoke chapter’s president.