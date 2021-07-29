Giving: TAP gets federal grant for early childhood programs

Total Action Against Poverty in the Roanoke Valley is one of three Virginia recipients of grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Head Start and Early Head Start programs.
TAP will receive $3.1 million, while Stafford County Public Schools will receive $2.8 million and the Spotsylvania County School Board will receive $1 million.
“The Head Start and Early Head Start programs ensure schools, organizations, and communities have the resources they need to support young children and their families,” U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in a news release announcing the grants. “We’re thrilled to see these federal dollars go toward promoting early childhood development in the Commonwealth and will continue advocating for investments in our nation’s children.”
Head Start programs promote school readiness for children under 5 years old from low-income families through health, education, family support and social services. Early Head Start programs serve infants and toddlers under the age of 3, and pregnant women.
Salem Fair, Northwest team up for donationSome ride enthusiasts at the 2021 Salem Fair helped Northwest Ace Hardware make a donation to the Roanoke Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds beds for kids in need.
Fairgoers could purchase Megapass unlimited ride tickets at area Northwest Ace stores. The purchases allowed the Overstreet family, which owns and operates the chain of hardware stores, to donate $8,853 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
“Our partnership with the Salem Fair this year worked out exceptionally well,” Charlie Overstreet said in a news release.
“We were able to not only give our customers something new, but also make a real difference in the community by supporting the important work that this organization does,” he added.
The 33rd Salem Fair attracted several hundred thousand visitors during its 12-day run.
“This Salem Fair has always strived to have a strong charitable component as part of its overall design,” said Wendy Delano, Salem’s director of civic facilities, adding that this year’s fair also assisted the Roanoke Rescue Mission and the Salem-Roanoke County Food Pantry.
“And, to now be able to take some of the Megapass proceeds and make a donation to Sleep in Heavenly Peace is incredible,” said Delano, who has participated in Sleep in Heavenly Peace construction events that feature volunteers coming together to make custom twin bunk beds for children.
When the local chapter was started by Dave Jones, Northwest Ace Hardware was one of the first organizations to donate power tools. “Sleep in Heavenly Peace is so thankful to receive this generous gift from Northwest Hardware and the Salem Fair,” said Jones, the Roanoke chapter’s president.
SPCA launches
rehoming serviceThe Roanoke Valley SPCA has started a free home-to-home service for pets.
The new Rehoming Service will allow owners to manage the placement of their pets with responsible guardians, while avoiding relinquishing their animal to a shelter.
This helps animals adjust to a new environment and gives the SPCA shelter more room for other pets in need, according to an announcement of the service.
“We want to keep pets and people together, but we also recognize that there are circumstances that owners face, which necessitate a pet being rehomed,” said Denise Hayes, chief executive officer of the Roanoke Valley SPCA.
She said the SPCA hopes that the new service helps ease the transition for pets being rehomed and also results in fewer pets being relinquished to the shelter.
Potential adopters can view a gallery of rehomed animals at https://rvspca.org/rehominggallery/.
Anyone looking to rehome a pet using the new Rehoming Service should contact program manager Ruth Pierce at rpierce@rvspca.org or 540-339-9506. More information about the service, including the coverage area, is at https://rvspca.org/adopt/pet-rehoming.
