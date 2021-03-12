Giving: TAP offers free homeownership class

Total Action for Progress’ Housing Counseling Program is seeking 50 people who want to begin achieving homeownership goals before March 31.
The housing counseling program assists individuals who are looking to buy their first home and don’t know how to get started, as well as those whose homes are in danger of foreclosure.
The program offers free counseling services, including a first-time homebuyers education workshop, pre-purchase counseling, mortgage default counseling and refinancing assistance.
“The program guided me and put everything in a row,” TAP Housing Counseling client Cheryl Jordan said in an email. “It was very insightful and put everything into a real-life perspective.”
Anyone is welcome to sign up for the workshops or counseling services. To sign up or learn more, visit tapintohope.org/program/housing-counseling/ or call 540-283-4917.
Reading program expands its reach
Reading Seeds, the children’s literacy program of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke, has expanded its outreach.
Since 2012, program volunteers have donated new books to infants, toddlers and 3- and 4-year-olds at TAP Head Start Raleigh Court, a preschool and childcare program that serves working families who live in poverty.
In February, Reading Seeds also began serving the Hurt Park campus of TAP Head Start twice a month; 139 children in Head Start now receiving books from Reading Seeds. The program also added quarterly delivery of books to 594 pupils at Grandin Court, Fishburn Park, Virginia Heights and Wasena elementary schools.
Under the program, volunteers buy books from First Book Marketplace, an online resource for programs that serve children in need. Star City Reads, Roanoke’s Campaign for Grade-Level Reading coalition, also contributes books to the program.
The books, complete with bookplate labels, are given to children to take home.
Prior to COVID-19, Reading Seeds volunteers – members and friends of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke – read aloud to children from the donated books. On-site reading will resume post-pandemic, and new volunteers will be welcome.
Reading Seeds receives funding from the church and individual donors as well as from the Dorothy Koch Family Foundation and the Trowell Charitable Gift Fund.
For more information, email Ann Hackworth at avhack@aol.com.
Operation Christmas Child marks successful season
Despite the global pandemic, Operation Christmas Child had a successful season.
Donors gave more than 10,000 shoe boxes of gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. An additional 500-plus gifts were packed online, according to Michele Kahle, Western Virginia media volunteer for Operation Christmas Child.
Across the country, the project collected more than 7.8 million such gifts in 2020. Combined with gifts collected from partnering countries, Samaritan’s Purse is sending more than 8.9 million shoe box gifts to children worldwide.
Samaritan’s Purse is an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.
Operation Christmas Child collects shoe boxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items and delivers them to children in need around the world.
In Western Virginia, Salem Baptist Church has spearheaded the gift event, serving as the central drop-off location.
Although collection locations are closed until Nov. 15, anyone can get involved by calling Area Coordinator Laurie Fitzgerald at 540-968-1724 or visiting samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
