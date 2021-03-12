Giving: TAP offers free homeownership class

Total Action for Progress’ Housing Counseling Program is seeking 50 people who want to begin achieving homeownership goals before March 31.

The housing counseling program assists individuals who are looking to buy their first home and don’t know how to get started, as well as those whose homes are in danger of foreclosure.

The program offers free counseling services, including a first-time homebuyers education workshop, pre-purchase counseling, mortgage default counseling and refinancing assistance.

“The program guided me and put everything in a row,” TAP Housing Counseling client Cheryl Jordan said in an email. “It was very insightful and put everything into a real-life perspective.”

Anyone is welcome to sign up for the workshops or counseling services. To sign up or learn more, visit tapintohope.org/program/housing-counseling/ or call 540-283-4917.

Reading program expands its reach

Reading Seeds, the children’s literacy program of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke, has expanded its outreach.