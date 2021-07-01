Giving: TAP seeks Brand Award nominees

Total Action for Progress is accepting nominations for this year’s recipient of the Cabell Brand Hope Award.
Nominees must have an extended interest in anti-poverty efforts, literacy or the environment; volunteer in their community and show a long-term dedication over time; and exemplify one or more of the following characteristics: grassroots community changer, risk taker, champion for the cause, persistent, relentless, challenger of the status quo, or change leader.
Nominees must live in the counties of Alleghany, Bath, Botetourt, Craig, Roanoke or Rockbridge, or in Roanoke, Buena Vista, Covington, Lexington or Salem.
The award is presented in honor of TAP’s founder, who was a tireless advocate on a wide spectrum of issues.
To submit a nomination, visit https://tapintohope.org/2021/05/18/cabell-brand/ and fill out the form by Aug. 6.
Gentry Locke staff volunteer with TAPGentry Locke recently hosted a company volunteer day in celebration of Juneteenth, and nine staff members from the law firm’s Roanoke office volunteered their time to Total Action for Progress.
Volunteer activities included scanning and filing books at the TAP books warehouse, cleaning the Sabrina’s Place facility in preparation for Father’s Day weekend, and hosting a “Career Day” at the Gentry Locke office for eight middle-school students in the TAP Superhero Kids Leadership Program.
During the career day, volunteers gave students a tour of the office and an overview of the firm and different career opportunities within it. The students also had a chance to participate as jurors in two mock cases, hearing attorneys’ opening and closing statements and arguments, and then deliberating.
2 Roanoke graduates receive scholarshipsTwo recent Roanoke graduates have received scholarships from Virginia Theta of Alpha Delta Kappa sorority to continue their education with a goal of pursuing a degree in any related field of education. Arianna Rodgers of William Fleming High School and Samuel English of Patrick Henry High School will each receive $1,100 toward their college expenses in the fall.
Rogers plans to pursue a degree in school counseling for a career as a school social worker and will be attending Norfolk State University’s School of Social Work.
English plans to pursue a degree in secondary education with a concentration in history and will be attending Virginia Commonwealth University.
Virginia Theta is a chapter of the International Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers’ Sorority that promotes excellence in education, altruism and world understanding. Over the past 12 years, Theta has awarded approximately $15,000 in scholarships to Roanoke City Public School graduates.
Roanoke Catholic students take home DAR honorsThe Col. William Preston Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented national, district and state awards to Roanoke Catholic School students who participated in the Junior American Citizens annual contest.
This year’s national theme was “The 400th Anniversary of the Mayflower: Rise and Shine for New Opportunities in a New Land.”
National Daughters of the American Revolution honors went to:
Alyssa Leonard, first place, photo essay, sixth grade. Leonard also took first place awards for the Eastern Regional Division and Virginia State contests.
Ashley Rojas, third place, poster, sixth grade. She won Eastern Regional Division and Virginia State first place honors also.
Creative expression honorable mention national honors went to Jasmine Lewis, poem, fifth grade, and Karly Smith, short story, seventh grade. Both Lewis and Smith won first place Eastern Regional Division and Virginia State awards.
DAR’s Eastern Division second place honors went to Kristian Adkinson, stamp design, sixth grade.
Additional state honors were presented to Brooke Clay, poster design, seventh grade; Tilden Ayers, first place, stamp design, seventh grade; Jamariah Edwards, second place, creative expression, short story, sixth grade.
Fourth- through seventh-grade Roanoke Catholic School students submitted a total of 41 art and writing entries in this year’s Junior American Citizens Contest.
