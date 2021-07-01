Giving: TAP seeks Brand Award nominees

During the career day, volunteers gave students a tour of the office and an overview of the firm and different career opportunities within it. The students also had a chance to participate as jurors in two mock cases, hearing attorneys’ opening and closing statements and arguments, and then deliberating.

2 Roanoke graduates receive scholarshipsTwo recent Roanoke graduates have received scholarships from Virginia Theta of Alpha Delta Kappa sorority to continue their education with a goal of pursuing a degree in any related field of education. Arianna Rodgers of William Fleming High School and Samuel English of Patrick Henry High School will each receive $1,100 toward their college expenses in the fall.

Rogers plans to pursue a degree in school counseling for a career as a school social worker and will be attending Norfolk State University’s School of Social Work.

English plans to pursue a degree in secondary education with a concentration in history and will be attending Virginia Commonwealth University.

Virginia Theta is a chapter of the International Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers’ Sorority that promotes excellence in education, altruism and world understanding. Over the past 12 years, Theta has awarded approximately $15,000 in scholarships to Roanoke City Public School graduates.