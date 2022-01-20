Giving: Tudor House donation to help Bradley Free Clinic boost mental health resources

Tudor House, a local nonprofit dedicated to Suicide Prevention, recently presented the Bradley Free Clinic with a check for $25,000 to benefit its new William & Margaret Robertson Behavioral Health Wing.

Tudor House began in July 2020 after the tragic suicide death of Louis Tudor, a coach, businessman, athlete and community volunteer.

Bradley, at 1240 Third St. S.W., has been serving low-income, uninsured, and underinsured residents of the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas for around 50 years.

During its first year, Tudor House worked diligently on suicide and mental health community outreach, prevention, and education.

Collaboration between Tudor House and Bradley Free Clinic began last summer when they joined forces to pursue their shared mission of increasing mental health resources in the Roanoke community.

Last fall when Tudor House began providing support services, Bradley Free Clinic offered a physical location for Tudor House to provide free support groups.

The clinic’s Behavioral Health Wing, a 1,900-square-foot expansion, will be completed in early April. It will include six counseling rooms and a group counseling room. The group room will be named for Tudor House, and the two organizations will work together to design a room that is comforting and therapeutic.

Tudor House, on behalf of its generous donors and board of directors, is honored to be supporting accessible, affordable, mental health services through the Bradley Free Clinic, according to Kathleen Thorell, executive director.

Black History Month art contest announced

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, representatives from UScellular and The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia have announced their 15th annual UScellular Black History Month Art Contest.

Online voting returns for this year’s contest, while it also features a new element. For the first time, Boys & Girls Clubs members are encouraged to create original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black icons in science, technology, engineering, and math — including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators.

Representatives from the Boys & Girls Club will select 10 finalists, based on the artists’ creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.

The finalists’ artwork will be digitally displayed in select stores from Feb. 1-28; and anyone 18 and older will be invited to vote for their favorite art online.

Entries are being submitted from each of the club’s locations in Roanoke, Salem, Rocky Mount, Christiansburg, Shawsville, and Eastern Montgomery.

“We are excited to celebrate Black History Month and bring a new iteration of this beloved art contest to the local community,” said Brandi McCune, interim director of sales at UScellular. “The talented youth at the Boys & Girls Clubs will have a chance to showcase their creativity and hopefully learn more about the successes that Black people have achieved in STEM. We can’t wait to see what they create.”

“The arts have always been a way for youth to not only express themselves and showcase their creativity but are also used as a tool for healing and identity development,” said Dr. Tanisha Grimes Oakley, senior leader of strategy implementation and youth development at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “This is even more poignant when African American youth have the opportunity to see themselves represented in the STEM field, showing them that they too have access and can continue to dream big.”

The top three vote-getters will be announced in March and will receive VISA gift cards that include $500 for first place, $200 for second and $150 for third.

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com.

