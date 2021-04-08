Giving: U.S. Cellular announces winners of Black History Month art contest

Portraits of Martin Luther King Jr., Ruby Bridges and Thurgood Marshall were winners in the 14th annual Black History Month art contest sponsored by U.S. Cellular.

The three winning artists from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia were announced during a March 26 celebration at the club.

For the first time, public voting for the finalists’ art was available online. The winning artists were awarded gift cards.

Nine-year-old Madison Dooley, a fourth grader at Lee M. Waid Elementary School in Rocky Mount, won the first-place $500 award for a drawing of Martin Luther King Jr.

Alexis Pritchard, 11, and a sixth grader at Christiansburg Middle School, received the second-place $200 award for a drawing of Ruby Bridges.

Nathan Denton, 8, and a second grader at G.W. Carver Elementary School in Salem, received the $150 third place award for a drawing of Thurgood Marshall.

In January, Boys & Girls Club members created artwork in recognition of influential Black people from around the globe, including historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities. The 10 finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club and local U.S. Cellular leaders. Voting was available online throughout February.