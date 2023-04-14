Local efforts are underway to raise $60,000 for Type 1 diabetes research, and organizers are seeking participants for a walk event happening Sunday.

The volunteer-led Greater Blue Ridge market of the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of JDRF has organized the event that includes 1-, 2-, and 3-mile routes around the Salem Baseball Stadium, Salem Civic Center and Roanoke College’s Elizabeth Campus.

The walk and a fall gala are the only two events the organization sponsors to fund research to find the cure for T1D, educate, and lessen the burden of those with the disease. More than 80 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to research to better treat, prevent and cure T1D and its complications.

The walk will include live musical entertainment by McFadden and Friends, information about T1D and the devices used in its treatment, and kids’ activities. The Salem Red Sox also will have food and beverages available for purchase at their concession stands.

Check-in is at noon and the walk begins at 2 p.m.

Register as an individual walker or a team captain at walk.jdrf.org/greaterblueridge or call the Mid Atlantic Chapter office number at 202-465-4115.

Feeding Southwest Virginia gifts

Feeding Southwest Virginia, which annually channels approximately $30 million worth of food and grocery-related products through more than 370 food pantries and meal programs in its 26-county, nine-city region, recently received a couple of generous donations.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has committed to providing a semi-trailer truckload of protein every month for the rest of 2023, marking the first time in the food bank’s 42- year history that such a commitment has been made.

Another donation is a $200,000 grant from the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust to supplement operational expenses as Feeding Southwest Virginia implements its strategic plan to nourish neighbors, engage community partners and develop solutions to address food insecurity.

According to a news release, the need for food assistance has become increasingly urgent, especially with the February ending of emergency allotments through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The church’s donation, according to the release, “will be a critical lifeline for families struggling with the loss of SNAP benefits, and a testament to the power of community partnerships in times of need.”

Pamela Irvine, CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia, expressed gratitude for both contributions, saying Feeding Southwest Virginia is deeply committed to addressing food insecurity in the region, and the donations will make a significant difference in the lives of those who are struggling to make ends meet.”

AEP Foundation grant

The American Electric Power Foundation, as part of its “Social and Racial Equity: Diversity in Partnerships” initiative, has given the Roanoke Higher Education Center a $75,000 grant.

This funding will support scholarships for need-based minority students; new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training to area businesses; and a new summer math camp for 50 low-income students.

The scholarships will open doors to career advancement for adult learners by offering access to new job skills, training, and certification programs. Scholarship funds will support tuition, certification fees, and assistance with books or technology.

The higher ed center also plans to offer DEI training that addresses affirmative DEI practices for the workplace to area businesses and industries.

The free, four-week summer math camp will be for 50 low-income students in grades 1-7 to help them retain math concepts that studies show are lost during the summer months.

The new grant builds upon the partnership started last year with initial funding of $50,000 that funded awards to the first class of scholarship recipients and supported a partnership with Virginia State University, a Historically Black College and University.

ECPI recognized

ECPI University, a Special Olympics Unified Champion School, has become one of only two Virginia colleges to receive a national recognition banner for its efforts to provide inclusive sports to persons with and without disabilities.

This university has met 10 Special Olympics’ national standards of excellence in the areas of inclusion, advocacy and respect.

ECPI hosts the No Bounds program, which provides post-secondary/higher education for adults with intellectual disabilities.

Under the direction of Dr. Tina Bhandari, participants are supported academically by students and faculty who volunteer their time to teach and serve as coaches and unified partners in sports. Currently, they offer 4 Unified Sports on campus and in the community, including unified bocce, basketball, softball and track and field.

“One of the driving values of ECPI University Roanoke is to be an engaged community partner. No Bounds and Special Olympics provides our campus the opportunity to give back to the community in so many ways. Our relationship has been a blessing to our students and staff,” said Kevin Newby, ECPI Roanoke Campus President, said in an email release.

Spring Bling set for May 7

The West End Center for Youth will hold its 15th Annual Spring Bling brunch, fashion show, raffle, and silent auction May 7 at Hotel Roanoke.

Kianna Price Marshall, United Way vice president of marketing and communications, and Brent Watts, WDBJ7 chief meteorologist, will emcee the fashion show that includes West End Center students modeling some of the clothing from local retailers and designers.

The West End Center annually serves 150 students by offering after-school and full-day summer programs in academics, fitness and nutrition, and social-emotional wellness, with activities in music, arts, and theater.

For more information about Spring Bling, the West End Center for Youth, its services, volunteer opportunities, or to donate, visit www.westendcenter.org, or call the center at 540-342-0902.