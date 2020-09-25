Giving: Wells Fargo partners with Feeding Southwest Virginia to provide meals, produce

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wells Fargo bank and Feeding Southwest Virginia are partnering to provide 1,200 meals and produce to Roanoke families facing financial hardships and food insecurity.

To receive groceries, families must register at the Wells Fargo corporate office, 7711 Plantation Road, between 1 and 3 p.m. on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2. Recipients will then drive up to the Wells Fargo parking lot, remain in their vehicles and pop their trunks so volunteers can place groceries directly into the vehicles.

The bank is underwriting meals and hosting food distribution at its properties in more than 20 cities across the country. The goal of the program is to provide more than 50 million meals nationally.

“No one should have to choose between feeding their family or other basic necessities,” Janet Tope, region bank president, said in a news release, adding, “Wells Fargo has a long-standing commitment to help local communities, especially during challenging times. We are glad to bring nourishment for many families and hope this modest gesture lifts spirits and reminds people that they are not alone.”