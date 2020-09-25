Giving: Wells Fargo partners with Feeding Southwest Virginia to provide meals, produce

Wells Fargo bank and Feeding Southwest Virginia are partnering to provide 1,200 meals and produce to Roanoke families facing financial hardships and food insecurity.
To receive groceries, families must register at the Wells Fargo corporate office, 7711 Plantation Road, between 1 and 3 p.m. on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2. Recipients will then drive up to the Wells Fargo parking lot, remain in their vehicles and pop their trunks so volunteers can place groceries directly into the vehicles.
The bank is underwriting meals and hosting food distribution at its properties in more than 20 cities across the country. The goal of the program is to provide more than 50 million meals nationally.
“No one should have to choose between feeding their family or other basic necessities,” Janet Tope, region bank president, said in a news release, adding, “Wells Fargo has a long-standing commitment to help local communities, especially during challenging times. We are glad to bring nourishment for many families and hope this modest gesture lifts spirits and reminds people that they are not alone.”
“Our area is in need, and we are so grateful that Wells Fargo and Feeding America chose Feeding Southwest Virginia as one of the grant recipients so we can help more people facing food insecurity,” Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia, said in the release. “We are thankful for Wells Fargo taking the initiative to help fight hunger in our community, region and nation.”
Sherwood ‘Run for Donuts’ slated for Nov. 7
The fourth Sherwood Memorial Park Run for Donuts 5K and Fun Run will be Nov. 7 and will offer a virtual option.
The annual event raises funds to help St. Vincent’s Home Services meet the needs of people with unique learning challenges.
The in-person event will include running, jogging and walking through Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem and will be COVID-friendly, with staggered starts in small groups. The 5K will be timed by Mountain Junkies.
The event supports the three programs offered by SVH Services: SVH Adult Services, Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center, and SVH Family Services.
The programs are geared toward accomplishing goals associated with employment, social relationships, hobbies and independence.
“Because adults with unique learning challenges usually do not have funding sources after completing high school, they are often staying home, disengaged with their community and unemployed,” said SVH CEO Angie Leonard. “SVH Services depends on fundraisers, like our Run for Donuts 5K, to provide the financial resources for these wonderful men and women who do become contributing active members of our community with our help.”
The first 150 people to register for the 5K, the fun run or the virtual option will receive a race knit beanie cap. All participants will get to pick out a doughnut from Dunkin’ to munch on at the finish line. Eating doughnuts isn’t required to complete either course.
Participants are encouraged to dress up in their best doughnut attire to be entered in the “Best Costume Contest.”
The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. with the 1-mile fun run starting at 8:45 a.m. Registrations before Sept. 30 will get a $5 discount off the regular fees: $30 for the 5K and $20 for the fun run. The virtual option is a $20 flat donation.
To register, go online to www.svhservices.org. For more information, contact Teri Nance at 366-7399 or teri.nance@svhservices.org.
