Giving: Westside Elementary students get food-filled backpacks

Representatives from Kroger Mid-Atlantic, Coca-Cola Consolidated and the Roanoke Branch NAACP recently delivered 200 backpacks filled with food to Westside Elementary School.

The backpacks were provided by Coca-Cola and the food items were donated by Kroger. The backpacks were filled with juice boxes, oatmeal, granola bars, fruit snacks, trail mix, cereal and other items.

“Helping to ensure students have access to nutritious and filling foods is of the utmost importance to us at Kroger,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We’re proud of this donation because not only were we able to provide 200 children with much-needed food, but we were also able to come together as a community while doing so.”

“We’re honored to partner with Kroger to serve the Roanoke community,” said Frank VanValkenburg, customer development director at Coca-Cola. “Being able to provide backpacks to these students is just one of the ways we seek to live out our purpose every day.”

The donation, worth more than $3,000, and the event were guided by Kroger’s Zero Hunger — Zero Waste efforts aimed at eliminating hunger in Kroger communities and eliminating waste in stores by 2025.

