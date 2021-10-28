Giving: William Fleming, Patrick Henry graduates honored by Continentals Societies

The Continentals Societies Inc., Roanoke Chapter recently awarded scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year to graduates of William Fleming and Patrick Henry high schools.
The Roanoke Chapter is a part of the National Continentals Societies Inc., a public service, nonprofit female organization dedicated to improving the socio-economic and cultural well-being of children and youth with special needs.
Scholarship recipients from Fleming are London Paige, who is attending Washington and Lee University; Arianna Rogers, who is attending Norfolk State University; and Uyen Tran, who is attending the University of Virginia.
Patrick Henry grads are Allyson Hoosier, who is attending UVa; and Carroll Schultz, who is attending Virginia Tech.
Tran also won the Continentals Societies’ Mid-Atlantic Atlantic Region’s “Youth of the Year Award;” and Paige won the Mid Atlantic Regional Scholarship and competed for the National scholarship.
Donations for seniors sought
The Local Office on Aging is seeking pantry donations for seniors in need as the pandemic has placed increased demand on nonperishable food items.
To be proactive in stocking supplies, LOA is anticipating further requests for items such as canned fruit or fruit cups; canned vegetable soup; boxed macaroni and cheese; tuna fish; canned chicken; saltine crackers; peanut butter; jelly; and small packs of instant mashed potatoes.
Items can be dropped off at 4932 Frontage Road Northwest between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
LOA is a nonprofit dedicated to helping older persons remain independent for as long as possible. It administers over 25 community services that provide nutrition, education, advocacy and socialization for those 60 and older and their families in the Fifth Planning District of Virginia, including Alleghany County, Botetourt County, Covington, Craig County, Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem.
Learn more at www.loaa.org. or call toll free at (888) 355-6222.
NFL, former VT player donates $15K
Minnesota Vikings player Christian Darrisaw recently made a donation of $15,000 to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia.
The $15,000 is a match to his Christian Darrisaw Fitness Challenge that encourages kids to get active.
Darrisaw, a former Virginia Tech football player, is a rookie offensive tackle with the Vikings.
“Christian is very dedicated to giving back to his community with his time and also [is] financially to help these families during these very hard times. He is an outstanding young man,” said Terrance Tarrer, Darrisaw’s marketing representative, in an email release.
Darrisaw announced his partnership with RMHC-SWVA as an ambassador back in March 2021, saying he wanted to find a way to make a positive impact on greater community. Using his background of fitness, the Christian Darrisaw Fitness Challenge was developed.
The fitness challenge is a fun way for individuals, groups of friends, families and coworkers to challenge themselves and each other to become fit and healthy this fall, while also supporting RMHC-SWVA.
For more information on the Fitness Challenge, visit www.rmhc-swva.org or visit www.facebook.com/rmhcswva.
