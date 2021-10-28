Giving: William Fleming, Patrick Henry graduates honored by Continentals Societies

The Continentals Societies Inc., Roanoke Chapter recently awarded scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year to graduates of William Fleming and Patrick Henry high schools.

The Roanoke Chapter is a part of the National Continentals Societies Inc., a public service, nonprofit female organization dedicated to improving the socio-economic and cultural well-being of children and youth with special needs.

Scholarship recipients from Fleming are London Paige, who is attending Washington and Lee University; Arianna Rogers, who is attending Norfolk State University; and Uyen Tran, who is attending the University of Virginia.

Patrick Henry grads are Allyson Hoosier, who is attending UVa; and Carroll Schultz, who is attending Virginia Tech.

Tran also won the Continentals Societies’ Mid-Atlantic Atlantic Region’s “Youth of the Year Award;” and Paige won the Mid Atlantic Regional Scholarship and competed for the National scholarship.

Donations for seniors sought

The Local Office on Aging is seeking pantry donations for seniors in need as the pandemic has placed increased demand on nonperishable food items.