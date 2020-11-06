Giving: Women's Foundation announces $360,000 in grants

The Roanoke Women’s Foundation celebrated its 16th year of philanthropic giving Thursday by announcing the recipients of its 2020 grants.

These grants boost the foundation’s contributions to area organizations over the $4 million mark in funding since its inception.

A total of $360,000 was awarded during a YouTube presentation to seven nonprofit organizations serving Roanoke, Salem, Vinton and the counties of Roanoke, Botetourt, Craig, Floyd and Franklin.

“Perhaps in no other year in the Roanoke Women’s Foundation’s history have its members stretched to do as much as we could for as many people as we could,” President Nancy Dixon said in an announcement.

“The COVID-19 pandemic amplified the critical needs our communities face. We are gratified to fund these worthwhile organizations in a year like none other,” she added.

The mission of the philanthropic organization is to connect the power of women and their pooled financial resources to enhance the quality of life. It supports nonprofit arts and culture, education, the environment, and health and human services through a competitive grants process.

This year’s recipients are: