BLACKSBURG — The developer of a proposed 176-unit housing development removed a project component that has drawn traffic and safety concerns.

Glade Spring Crossing would now not include a road that would have connected Village Way South to the site of the development. In place of the connector road, the developer’s plan now calls for a pedestrian and biking trail that would connect Village Way South to a cul-de-sac.

The cul-de-sac would bookend the a street that cuts through the entire development. Plans show that street running all the way to Glade Road, which would be the only existing road connection to the site.

Meredith Jones, vice president of engineering services firm Eden & Associates, said a look at how the planned change would affect the traffic going in and out of the development continues.

“We are revising our traffic study to look at the change in traffic, but I anticipate it will be less than we showed for build-out of the development because we are now losing the traffic from Village at Tom’s Creek through our site, which was a good bit,” Jones wrote in an email.

Jones spoke about the project with Blacksburg town officials and council members during a work session this week.

Eden & Associates filed the rezoning application for the site on behalf of developer Cary Hopper.

Glade Sprinf would go on vacant farmland located roughly south of the Village at Tom’s Creek and west of the U.S. 460 bypass. The site’s address is 1006 Glade Road.

For his project to go through as proposed, Hopper is asking the town to move nearly 45 acres of land from a rural residential to a planned residential district. It is not uncommon for developers to seek the planned residential zoning, which provides greater freedom with density.

Under the current zoning, the site would be limited to just over 40 total units, a figure that is far less than what is being proposed by the development. Neighbors have argued that the proposed density is too great and voiced fears about the project negatively impacting the existing neighborhood.

Among the specific fears existing residents have expressed is their neighborhood being used as a quicker cut-through to the bypass or the nearby retail area on University City Boulevard that includes a Kroger grocery store.

The previously proposed connector road raised traffic and safety concerns for many living on Village Way South, including one resident who had previously voiced concerns about the connector impacting his property.

Jones, however, previously said the town required connectivity for the project, specifically at the Village at Tom’s Creek location. Years ago, during the Village’s development, a right-of-way was set aside for connection to the property for Glade Spring, she said.

Jones wrote in an email earlier this year that typically the point of interconnectivity is to reduce vehicle travel miles and get people closer to their destinations by avoiding circuitous routes.

Some Blacksburg Town Council members, including Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith, voiced favor for replacing the connector road with a pedestrian and bike trail. They also voiced support for the path being used for emergency access, another plan with the trail.

Despite some of the concerns that have been voiced, the Glade Spring project is notable for including 24 affordable housing units as part of the plan. Those affordable units would, through the town, receive $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that need to be spent by 2026.

Additionally, the lots for the affordable units would be part of the New River Home Trust, a partnership-based program that was started to improve local housing affordability in an area that’s received scrutiny over the years for its cost of housing.

A trust places a cap on how much a home within the program can appreciate. Instead of relying on typical factors such as sales of similar properties and current market trends, the value is based on income growth in the area.

Of all the homes, 109 of them would be so-called workforce housing units. Jones said that kind of housing operates at a lower price point than the market rate products due to them being smaller units in square footage.

“In Blacksburg, this will be available to hit buyer incomes that are the critical workforce in the community: teachers, [Virginia Tech] staff, retail workers, etc.,” Jones wrote in an email Thursday.

Blacksburg also plans to allocate $800,000 to the development’s stormwater management facilities, town officials said.