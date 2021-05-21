Glen Conrad, longtime federal judge, dies

U.S. District Judge Glen Conrad has died. The senior judge, a Radford native who held court in Roanoke and Charlottesville, was 72.
Conrad, who died Thursday, served the Western District of Virginia as both a magistrate judge and a district judge for 45 years, according to a district court statement released Friday.
This is a developing story.
