 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glen Conrad, longtime federal judge, dies
0 comments

Glen Conrad, longtime federal judge, dies

{{featured_button_text}}
jr naturalization 072615 p03 (copy)

Maria Gorette receives her naturalization certificate from U.S. District Judge Glen Conrad during a 2015 naturalization proceeding in Roanoke. Conrad died Thursday at 72

 THE ROANOKE TIMES | File 2015

U.S. District Judge Glen Conrad has died. The senior judge, a Radford native who held court in Roanoke and Charlottesville, was 72.

Conrad, who died Thursday, served the Western District of Virginia as both a magistrate judge and a district judge for 45 years, according to a district court statement released Friday.

This is a developing story.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert