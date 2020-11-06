 Skip to main content
Glenvar library to reopen on Monday
Glenvar library to reopen on Monday

The Glenvar Library is reopening Monday, according to a news release.

Roanoke County residents can reserve one-hour time slots from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The library will cap capacity at 25%. The library will close for cleaning from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. daily, according to the release from Roanoke County Public Libraries.

Masks are required for ages 4 and older and are available for free at the library, along with hand sanitizer and wipes.

The library system reopened its South County branch in late September and its Hollins branch in mid-October. It plans to reopen in Vinton later this year.

The Glenvar COVID-19 protocols are similar to those at South County and Hollins, the release states.

According to the library system:

• Staff members are available to help but will remain behind a barrier.

• A 6-foot physical distancing rule is in place.

• Items that were handled but not checked out should be placed in special containers in the building.

• Meeting rooms and other enclosed spaces will remain closed.

• Library programming will be outdoors only, with distancing requirements.

• Virtual programming, and curbside pick-ups and drop-offs, will continue.

Make reservations via 387-6163 or roanokecountyva.gov/library.

