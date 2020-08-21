Going to the movies: 'Just having that experience again'

The smell of fresh buttered popcorn greeted movie fans at the door Friday when Regal Cinemas opened up for the first time after five long months.
The moment was a small but much needed pick-me-up for Cheryl and Jimmy Hubbard, of Christiansburg, who were treating themselves to a date night after spending months cooped up at home.
“It’s 2020, you know,” Cheryl Hubbard, 60, said with good humor as she reflected on the strange times everyone finds themselves in.
“But we love movies,” she added. “So we were terribly excited for this. We’re just excited for a movie.”
Christiansburg and Roanoke were part of the first wave of Regal Cinemas to reopen nationwide. In all, Regal, the world’s second-largest theater chain, welcomed people back to 190 locations starting Friday.
AMC Theatres, the biggest chain worldwide, also started reopening this week but the first day back for its local theaters will be Sept. 3. The historic Grandin Theatre started hosting special screenings of classic movies in July but hasn’t fully reopened yet.
The bigger theaters are also using a mix of first-run films, when available, and classic fare such as “The Goonies” and “Jaws,” which Regal is offering at a discounted price of $5.
Industry analysts are watching closely to see if the re-lit marquees will be able to entice back fans. New releases are in short supply as studios reshuffle schedules. Theaters are hoping the older, familiar favorites will hold their own appeal.
A screening of “The Empire Strikes Back” got Kyle Sizemore, 23, back to the movies Friday afternoon during one of the Regal Valley View Grande’s very first showings.
Sizemore, of Roanoke, is a longtime Star Wars fan going back to childhood, when he was drawn in by the fast-paced intergalactic dogfights between TIE fighters. The chance to see one of the original movies on the big screen was something he was excited for.
“It’s a cool idea,” he said. “Especially for young people who didn’t get to see them when they first came out.”
A small but steady trickle of movie-goers, all taking care to wear masks, turned up for the early showings Friday afternoon at both the Roanoke and Christiansburg locations.
Theaters are emphasizing their list of safety measures as they resume business. Regal is requiring face masks for all patrons. Removing a mask is only allowed when eating or drinking during a movie.
Staffers are required to hand wash every 30 to 60 minutes, at least, and small plexiglass partitions were added to concessions counters. Social distancing between groups is required, and screening rooms will be at partial capacity to help accommodate that.
Rob Kern, who ventured out for a movie with his daughter, said he was wary at first when he got an app alert notifying him that Regal was reopening. His family remains mindful of the need to guard against COVID-19, and has been cautious about the decisions it makes as community life reopens.
“You kind of have to be,” said Kern, 46, of Roanoke. “It’s a little scary at first.”
His concerns were eased by the rundown of the theater’s safety rules and by a review of the theater seating, which you can see when booking tickets online and which showed a high number of seats blocked off for social distancing.
Kern and his daughter Abby, 16, decided to give the theater a trial run during an afternoon screening, when foot traffic would be less. He let Abby pick the movie.
“What are we seeing? Something on the bathroom walls?” he asked her. Abby clarified it was “Words on Bathroom Walls,” a new release based on a popular young adult novel.
Moreso than any one specific film, many said, people were looking forward to the movie-going experience. Settling back in front of the big screen, popcorn at the ready and immersing themselves in another world for a bit.
Even if “The Empire Strikes Back” hadn’t been on offer Friday, Sizemore said he would have been happy to see any other film during his free afternoon. He had been a fairly regular movie-goer before things shut down. This was a chance to get back a small piece of normalcy.
“It’s just having that experience again,” he said. “It’s been so long.”
