Going to the movies: 'Just having that experience again'

A screening of “The Empire Strikes Back” got Kyle Sizemore, 23, back to the movies Friday afternoon during one of the Regal Valley View Grande’s very first showings.

Sizemore, of Roanoke, is a longtime Star Wars fan going back to childhood, when he was drawn in by the fast-paced intergalactic dogfights between TIE fighters. The chance to see one of the original movies on the big screen was something he was excited for.

“It’s a cool idea,” he said. “Especially for young people who didn’t get to see them when they first came out.”

A small but steady trickle of movie-goers, all taking care to wear masks, turned up for the early showings Friday afternoon at both the Roanoke and Christiansburg locations.

Theaters are emphasizing their list of safety measures as they resume business. Regal is requiring face masks for all patrons. Removing a mask is only allowed when eating or drinking during a movie.

Staffers are required to hand wash every 30 to 60 minutes, at least, and small plexiglass partitions were added to concessions counters. Social distancing between groups is required, and screening rooms will be at partial capacity to help accommodate that.