Good declares victory over Webb in 5th Congressional District race

LYNCHBURG — Republican Bob Good declared victory in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District race late Tuesday, and Democrat Cameron Webb called Good to concede shortly after midnight.

The Associated Press had not yet called the race as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. There are more than 45,000 outstanding absentee ballots, but Good said he was confident he would be able to maintain his lead, which stood at 6.5 percentage points in unofficial results.

“This was a victory for true conservativism at the end of the day,” Good told a crowd of supporters at a suite at Williams Stadium at Liberty University, where Good was most recently an athletics official. “This will be a victory for true conservative principles. This will be a victory for the nation’s founding Judeo-Christian principles.”

A more complete tally of votes in Virginia won’t be reported until Friday, which is the last day that election officials can receive absentee ballots. Webb has a challenging margin to make up in order to catch up to Good.