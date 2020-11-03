Good declares victory over Webb in 5th Congressional District race

LYNCHBURG — Republican Bob Good declared victory in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District race late Tuesday, and Democrat Cameron Webb called Good to concede shortly after midnight.
The Associated Press had not yet called the race as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. There are more than 45,000 outstanding absentee ballots, but Good said he was confident he would be able to maintain his lead, which stood at 6.5 percentage points in unofficial results.
“This was a victory for true conservativism at the end of the day,” Good told a crowd of supporters at a suite at Williams Stadium at Liberty University, where Good was most recently an athletics official. “This will be a victory for true conservative principles. This will be a victory for the nation’s founding Judeo-Christian principles.”
A more complete tally of votes in Virginia won’t be reported until Friday, which is the last day that election officials can receive absentee ballots. Webb has a challenging margin to make up in order to catch up to Good.
“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, it has truly been an honor to run to represent this district in Congress,” Webb said in a statement. “This campaign has been a battle of ideas about how to best serve the people of our district and I cannot give enough thanks to everyone who made it possible. Congratulations to Mr. Good for his victory and I look forward to continuing to engage with him as we move forward from the election in a unified way.”
Wanting to minimize the risk of someone having and spreading the coronavirus, Webb gathered with a small group of friends and family near Charlottesville to monitor results
The race drew interest from outside the 5th District, which President Donald Trump won in 2016 by 11 percentage points and was drawn to favor Republicans. Good unseated Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, in a bitterly contested convention. The contest between Good and Webb featured two people who have almost nothing in common. Political analysts rated it as a “toss-up.”
Webb, a 37-year-old internal medicine doctor and director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia, focused his campaign on how he was the unity candidate. He presented himself as liberal but not too liberal that he couldn’t win over moderate voters in the district.
“It’s a message that resonates at a time like this, that message of unity and healing,” Webb said while greeting voters in Rustburg.
Good, 54, a former member of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, was the self-described “bright red Biblical conservative” who emerged in the general election as a stalwart supporter of Trump. He’s tried to cast Webb as “way too liberal” and someone who would defund the police.
“We had to work hard for this,” Good said. “I appreciate the tough race he put us through.”
Good said he looked forward to going to Congress to champion his strong stance against abortion, tackle the deficit, secure the border and prioritize “merit-based” immigration over immigrants with immediate relatives in the United States, and diminish the federal government’s role in education.
“What unified our campaign and what others can’t understand is we were united behind a cause,” Good said. “What unified this campaign team, which people outside of it wouldn’t understand, is that it wasn’t about a candidate or a personality, it was because we believe in the things that matter most to our country, and we were united in true conservative principles, and that’s what kept the team focused through this race.”
Republican activists who supported Riggleman have been sour through the general election, with some pushing for voters to write-in Riggleman’s name. As of Tuesday night, early results showed that effort gained little traction. Riggleman, who never indicated any support for Good, posted a photo on social media Tuesday afternoon of him fishing by a river.
Good spent most of Election Day in Albemarle County, near where Webb lives, while Webb passed through Good’s base of Campbell County to greet voters.
It’s already challenging to campaign in the sprawling district that stretches from the North Carolina line to the outskirts of Northern Virginia, and includes Franklin County and part of Bedford County. In normal years, it meant candidates spending most of the day driving throughout the district, which is larger in size than New Jersey.
Webb started out spending a lot of time campaigning virtually, holding town halls about how he’d work on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Good crisscrossed the district in a retail campaign blitz, holding rallies to show his support for law enforcement and other events indoors with people not wearing masks along with patrons like House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.
Webb campaigned relentlessly when he wasn't working shifts at a medical center, where he’s been treating patients with COVID-19. He gathered in a backyard to do skeet shooting with Republicans who were interested in voting for him and spoke at a drive-in rally with Democrats in Franklin County. He’s attended church services in Southside.
The last time a Democrat won the seat was in 2008, when Tom Perriello upset incumbent Republican Virgil Goode, aided by record-high Black turnout in Charlottesville and the small rural towns in the district as well as Barack Obama’s run for president.
Webb’s campaign had staff specifically focused on turning out Black voters. They tapped faith leaders and Black community leaders to mobilize voters and encourage more community organizing to get individual people, rather than just campaign staff, spreading Webb’s message.
Tyrese Morrison, 21, of Danville, volunteered for the Webb campaign by contacting voters and helping organize an event in Danville for Webb to speak at an NAACP event.
“It’s motivational to young Black people what he’s doing, it’s very inspiring,” Morrison said.
