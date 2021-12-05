Good Neighbors Fund: A boost for housing and his morale

Medical professionals often warn patients against using “Dr. Google” to diagnose illnesses, but sometimes, people know their own bodies better than anyone else.
When Joshua Thompson, 30, was in high school, he began to suspect he had a mental illness of some kind. “I knew something was wrong,” he said. “I was feeling really lost.”
After doing some research, he ran across a description of schizophrenia, a serious condition that can cause a range of symptoms — from delusions and hallucinations to withdrawal so severe that patients can’t function normally. The condition can be controlled with medication, and when caught early in life, symptoms can be managed, and the prognosis improved.
Thompson said he cried when he read about the disease, because it seemed to account for the unexplainable things he’d always done to mess up his life. Like many people with mental illnesses, he tried to treat himself with drugs and alcohol, but when he finally got help from a mental health professional, he was told he was simply depressed.
It wasn’t until 2012 that he found a doctor who confirmed his self-diagnosis, but by that time, he said, he had lost his home, his job, his friends and had dropped out of community college.
“It’s tough” to live with this particular illness, he said. “I don’t understand some of the things I’ve done.”
Thompson was in Northern Virginia, where he grew up, when he became homeless. A sister who had moved to Roanoke offered to let him stay with her so he could continue his studies at Virginia Western, taking classes in the health sciences.
“I was wanting something better for my life than the way I was living,” Thompson said.
Because his sister is older and he didn’t grow up with her, he doesn’t know why she moved here. “She just stumbled upon Roanoke,” he said.
Although he communicates with his parents and siblings often, he said, “She was the one who reached out to me and offered to take me in.”
The arrangement “didn’t quite work out,” Thompson said, and after about two years, he moved on. For the next 18 months he was homeless again, spending nights at Roanoke Rescue Mission and his days at Roanoke Area Ministries’ Day Shelter. Unable to work, he drew a monthly Supplemental Security Income check, from a federal program that provides financial support for those whose work record isn’t lengthy enough to qualify for Social Security Disability.
For the next five-and-a-half years, Thompson lived in Melrose Towers, a Roanoke apartment building for the elderly and disabled, which is funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Thompson said he liked the place well enough at first, but despite there being over 212 independent units in the building, it was like living in a small town.
“Everyone knew your business, and they would talk about you, but they didn’t want you to talk about them,” he said. So this summer, when his application for Section 8 housing was approved, he jumped at the chance to move.
By September, he had moved to a new apartment in the southwest section of the city. It was a little disorienting at first, he said, because his place at Melrose Towers was a studio apartment, while his new residence has two bedrooms. But he quickly got used to it, and is enjoying the extra space.
The other difference was that at Melrose Towers, his rent was set at 30% of his income, he said. He didn’t realize that his share of the rent would be a little more under the Section 8 program.
Although Thompson has budgeted for the difference now, he could not come up with money to meet his first month’s rent.
So he turned to Roanoke Area Ministries, where he was given a grant from the charity’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which provides one-time help with rent, prescriptions and utilities for those who are in danger of becoming homeless due to an unexpected expense.
The program is supported by the Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund.
“I’m just thankful that RAM helped me out,” he said.
Thompson said he likes his new home because it’s near the Roanoke River Greenway. One of the most difficult things about being on disability, he said, is finding ways to fill his time. He does that by riding his bike and playing with his cat. His mental health provider takes care of his medical needs, he said, but when it comes to making his life meaningful, “That’s up to me.”
Thompson said he feels his illness is well controlled as long as he stays on his medication.
“Every day my life gets a little bit better,” he said.
Occasionally, he said, he has what he calls “breakdowns,” when he starts to withdraw and feels disconnected from life. “That’s when I know I have to go to the hospital,” he said.
Thompson hopes that someday, he will be able to work again. After high school, he worked in a gym. It was a job he loved. He was extremely fit at the time, he said, and he wants to get back into shape and return to school to get a certificate or a degree in personal training.
“I’m only 30,” he said. “I have my whole life ahead of me. I’m not planning on being on SSI for the rest of my life.”