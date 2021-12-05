Good Neighbors Fund: A boost for housing and his morale

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thompson said he liked the place well enough at first, but despite there being over 212 independent units in the building, it was like living in a small town.

“Everyone knew your business, and they would talk about you, but they didn’t want you to talk about them,” he said. So this summer, when his application for Section 8 housing was approved, he jumped at the chance to move.

By September, he had moved to a new apartment in the southwest section of the city. It was a little disorienting at first, he said, because his place at Melrose Towers was a studio apartment, while his new residence has two bedrooms. But he quickly got used to it, and is enjoying the extra space.

The other difference was that at Melrose Towers, his rent was set at 30% of his income, he said. He didn’t realize that his share of the rent would be a little more under the Section 8 program.

Although Thompson has budgeted for the difference now, he could not come up with money to meet his first month’s rent.