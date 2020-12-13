Good Neighbors Fund: A 'charmed life' took some troubled turns. Ministries' assistance fund helped with a restart

When Andrew, 54, was working regularly, he spent most of his time in sales. But of all the things he’s done, he said, being a cab driver was the most fun.
“I really enjoyed that,” he said.
More than once, he said, he drove passengers to Roanoke Area Ministries’ RAM House, where they would apply for help with rent, utility bills or medications from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by the Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund.
Andrew is also is an avid newspaper reader. When he was still in elementary school, he said, he would regularly read both local daily papers — The Roanoke Times and the Roanoke World-News — before they merged into one. He also enjoys doing the crossword puzzles, he said, and his love of words once helped him win a local Jeopardy contest.
One of the newspaper’s features he enjoys the most, he said, is the profiles of people who have been helped by the Good Neighbors Fund. They’re published every year during the holidays as part of an annual fund drive for RAM. But Andrew said he never dreamed he’d ever be the subject of one of them.
Until just a few years ago, he said, he lived a charmed life. He was successful at his work — often putting in 50 hours a week — and had a great personal life, dating and playing hard during his time off.
“The money was phenomenal,” he said about his income while working in sales.
His father was both his employer and his best friend, he said. “He was my safety valve. As long as he was there, I was OK.”
But after his father died — followed shortly by his mother’s passing — Andrew was involved in a car accident that killed his girlfriend and left him with a traumatic brain injury. He spent about nine months in the hospital after that, he said. Since then, Andrew has had several other illnesses and accidents. Unable to hold down a job, he lost his home and everything else he owned.
“It’s simply amazing how quickly everything went downhill for me,” he said. “I’ve paid for the charmed life I had. It’s been a real roller coaster.”
Andrew has a big family, and at first, he bounced from couch to couch. But after his most recent medical problem — a bout with cancer — he decided he didn’t want to be a burden to his relatives. In September, he moved into the Roanoke Rescue Mission. By December, he had found a permanent place to live in a shared apartment downtown and needed help with the security deposit. That’s when he turned to RAM for help.
“It was hard,” he said about asking for assistance from RAM. If he’d asked his family members to help out, they would have, he said, “but that would have been even harder. I didn’t feel right imposing on my family anymore.”
Without the help from RAM, he said, “I’d still be in the shelter.”
While he appreciates the services the Rescue Mission has to offer, he said, the lack of privacy and dealing with people who have a different outlook on life than he does has been hard.
“They do a great job down there,” he said. “There’s not a need you have that they don’t make sure is met.”
As for RAM, he said, “They’re a wonderful bunch of people.” During his cab driving days, he made friends with one of the charity’s employees.
“I was amazed at how these people can dedicate their lives to others,” he said.
Andrew also has been battling addiction since his car accident, after which he was prescribed opioids for the pain. He is currently enrolled in a methadone treatment program, and has been clean for over a year and a half.
“I never thought I’d be an addict,” he reflected. He used to consider people with addictions “weak,” he said, and thought: “why can’t they just stop?”
Andrew said he took his medication responsibly for a while, but when he took more, “I felt like I was 18 years old again.” He tried other drugs, such as heroin and cocaine, but “they had no appeal to me,” he said. These days, he takes the lowest dose of methadone needed to control his pain to keep his mind clear. “You need to keep your head straight,” he said.
Andrew works when he can, doing maintenance for friends who own apartment buildings. He’s happy to work, he said. “I’m never really going to retire.”
But his body doesn’t always cooperate with his plans, and he can’t put in more than five or six hours at a time. He applied for Social Security Disability Insurance shortly after his accident, but was turned down, he said. In addition to whatever work he can pick up, he receives benefits through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and gets some help with food through local charities.
“Roanoke has a lot of resources,” he observed.
Andrew said he was living out of state a few years ago, but came back to Virginia in 2019, when Medicaid coverage was expanded to include single, younger people like him. Andrew estimates he owes around $300,000 to $400,000 in outstanding medical bills, “but it’s never affected the quality of care I get,” he said. He’s thinking of reapplying for disability, and due to his high income when he was working, it should be enough to live on if he gets it.
Andrew said his goal for the future is to be back in a relationship with a woman.
“I miss that,” he said. “The Sunday morning battle over the crossword puzzle, even the fighting. It’s what makes life interesting.” He figures once he can take care of himself financially and learns to deal with some anger issues that are the result of his brain injury, he can start working toward that.
“I’m not giving up, dang it,” he said.
