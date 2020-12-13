Good Neighbors Fund: A 'charmed life' took some troubled turns. Ministries' assistance fund helped with a restart

Without the help from RAM, he said, “I’d still be in the shelter.”

While he appreciates the services the Rescue Mission has to offer, he said, the lack of privacy and dealing with people who have a different outlook on life than he does has been hard.

“They do a great job down there,” he said. “There’s not a need you have that they don’t make sure is met.”

As for RAM, he said, “They’re a wonderful bunch of people.” During his cab driving days, he made friends with one of the charity’s employees.

“I was amazed at how these people can dedicate their lives to others,” he said.

Andrew also has been battling addiction since his car accident, after which he was prescribed opioids for the pain. He is currently enrolled in a methadone treatment program, and has been clean for over a year and a half.

“I never thought I’d be an addict,” he reflected. He used to consider people with addictions “weak,” he said, and thought: “why can’t they just stop?”