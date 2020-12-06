Good Neighbors Fund: A rough year is eased with help on a security deposit from RAM House

She took the youngest child with her for the bus trip back home and the two of them stayed with the friend who was keeping Johnelle’s things. During their travels, she and her child could not take steps to protect themselves from COVID-19, she said. Before she could return to Roanoke, Johnelle suddenly began to feel ill. Her friend had to work, so the only person she could get to keep the child while she went to the hospital was her husband.

Johnelle’s main symptoms were joint pain and a low blood count, so it took some time before she was diagnosed with COVID-19. After the diagnosis, she said she was asked if she had a place to quarantine, and she lied and said she did — knowing she couldn’t leave her child with her husband. As sick as she was, Johnelle packed herself and the child into the car and headed back to Roanoke, where her relatives refused to take her in out of fear of being infected.

It had been two weeks since she had fallen ill, she said, and the baby had been asymptomatic the entire time, but they didn’t have negative COVID-19 tests, so they couldn’t find a place in any of the local shelters she called, either.

“Nobody wanted me around,” she said. “I felt like I was in the Twilight Zone.”