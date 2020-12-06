Good Neighbors Fund: A rough year is eased with help on a security deposit from RAM House

If the biblical Job were alive today, Johnelle, 34, who asked that her name not be used, could probably give him a run for his money.
This spring, Johnelle was living in another state, sharing an apartment with her children, who range in age from infancy to late teens. She and her husband, the father of the children, maintained separate residences, but he was very involved with their lives, and the couple was planning to buy a house together this summer.
Johnelle’ s parents, who live in Roanoke, had been asking Johnelle to send the children to them for a visit so they could get to know their extended family. But Johnelle had doubts about the plan — both parents have health and financial problems, and she was worried they wouldn’t be able to handle the children.
“I was really hesitant,” she said, “I wasn’t sure what I was getting into.”
But when schools closed early in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnelle figured sending them off for a while would make house hunting and closing on a property easier, so she agreed, although she kept the youngest child with her.
Before she and her husband could find a house, however, he became abusive toward her, and she fled to a women’s shelter. The caseworkers there were so worried for her safety, she said, that they advised her to join her children in Roanoke. She was reluctant do so, she said, but finally agreed. The relationship had “gotten out of hand,” she said. “I’m not afraid of him, but I need peace.”
She left all of her possessions behind in the care of a friend, even though she could have sold many of them for a good amount of money.
“Things can be replaced,” she said. “You just have to let go.”
For the past several years, Johnelle has supported herself and her children on $800 in Social Security Disability Insurance benefits, due to a genetic condition that makes it impossible for her to work. Before she was disabled, she said, she had jobs in retail and in home health.
“I worked hard for everything I had,” she said.
The women’s shelter paid for her and her youngest child to fly to Virginia, but sent them to Lynchburg instead of Roanoke. Johnelle had no idea where she was, she said. Alone and bewildered, Johnelle called a relative who came to get her and her child. It was the first time she’d met him, she said. They didn’t know each other when they were growing up, but they connected over social media years ago, and had become very close.
Johnelle and her youngest child moved in with her mother and the rest of the children, but the house was just too crowded, she said, so she split her kids between her parents and moved in with her father. But that arrangement didn’t work out either. Tired of being dependent on others for rides around Roanoke, Johnelle decided to return to her old home to get her car. Before she left, she said, she found a house to rent, but hadn’t yet figured out how to get the money for the security deposit.
She took the youngest child with her for the bus trip back home and the two of them stayed with the friend who was keeping Johnelle’s things. During their travels, she and her child could not take steps to protect themselves from COVID-19, she said. Before she could return to Roanoke, Johnelle suddenly began to feel ill. Her friend had to work, so the only person she could get to keep the child while she went to the hospital was her husband.
Johnelle’s main symptoms were joint pain and a low blood count, so it took some time before she was diagnosed with COVID-19. After the diagnosis, she said she was asked if she had a place to quarantine, and she lied and said she did — knowing she couldn’t leave her child with her husband. As sick as she was, Johnelle packed herself and the child into the car and headed back to Roanoke, where her relatives refused to take her in out of fear of being infected.
It had been two weeks since she had fallen ill, she said, and the baby had been asymptomatic the entire time, but they didn’t have negative COVID-19 tests, so they couldn’t find a place in any of the local shelters she called, either.
“Nobody wanted me around,” she said. “I felt like I was in the Twilight Zone.”
The new place she’d found was empty and ready to be moved into, but she still had not come up with the funds for the deposit. Johnelle and her child ended up living in her car for a few days, until one of the agencies she’d called referred her to Roanoke Area Ministries.
Without making physical contact with her, caseworkers at RAM arranged for a grant for the deposit through the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund — with some additional help from a local church.
“They were they only ones who told me they could help,” Johnelle said.
RAM also found furniture and cleaning supplies for her, and by the middle of August, she and her family were settled into their new home. But any sense of relief Johnelle might have felt was short-lived. Just days later, the relative who had helped her died unexpectedly.
“I finally got him in my arms, and now he’s gone,” she said, her voice catching with emotion.
By early September, Johnelle was still battling her grief, depression, and the aftermath of the virus while trying to get her children into schools that were offering virtual instruction only. But despite her sadness and weariness, Johnelle has a plan for the future.
Currently, in addition to her Social Security check, she is receiving benefits from the federal Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program and her rent is being subsidized through the Section 8 housing program. Taking public assistance can be a trap, she said. “Some people really need that help, but I want to show people how to get off the system.”
Johnelle’s most immediate dream is to finally buy her own home “so we don’t have to keep moving.” Despite her disability, she’d also like to start her own business, she said.
“I have a lot of ideas,” she said. “God gave me ideas and powers.”
