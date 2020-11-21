Good Neighbors Fund: A year of change and challenge for RAM House and the people it serves

In another first, RAM has been the subject of an anthropological study of its guests. The preliminary information the study has garnered has been surprising, Woodson said. When it’s complete, it will be shared with the board to use in strategic planning and new programming.

“This is all so exciting to me,” she said. She hopes someday to add mental health treatment to the agency’s current offerings. “Maybe we can be a pilot [plan] for Roanoke.”

Woodson said her first year at RAM has been a “whirlwind,” but it’s been both successful and satisfying.

“The staff and the board have been wonderful. I’ve made so many changes and they all have been so supportive of me,” she said. The only other change she’d like to make is the addition of financial and mental health experts to the board.

