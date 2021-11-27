Good Neighbors Fund: Aid gave stressed mom a chance to breathe

Megan Dews and her family were wearing masks before masks were a thing.
In early 2019, her now 9-year-old son Amarion Dews had a cough. His doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia and sent him home. A few nights later, Dews said, she was sound asleep when she heard him make a sound that she described as a “death rattle.”
She immediately took the child to the ER, where scans showed a mass on one of his lungs. The doctors told her he had acute lymphoblastic leukemia — a cancer of the bone marrow. Nearly three years later, he is still in treatment, but is doing well, she said, and should be finished by June 2022.
“He’s so resilient,” Dews observed. Once, after a five-day course of chemotherapy, she said, “He went out riding his bike the next day. He’s really fought it.”
When the coronavirus arrived in the United States in early 2020, and everything began to shut down, “We were already in the flow of it,” she said. Besides wearing masks, the family had been restricting contact with the outside world.
Even home schooling was nothing new for them, as Dews’ older son was taught at home by a visiting teacher after his diagnosis. But with the virus circulating, “it was even harder to keep him safe,” she said.
In March, Dews was furloughed from her job as a cook at the Mount Regis Center in Salem because her employers worried about her bringing the virus home to her medically fragile son.
“I was considered high risk,” she said.
For two months, she said, she received extended medical leave payments from her employer, and then went on unemployment. She has medical insurance through her work, she said. The children are on Medicaid, and with a Supplemental Security Insurance check for her son from the federal government and COVID-related emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits, she was able to keep her bill-paying current.
But the strain of caring for and homeschooling a sick child, who sometimes had daily chemotherapy sessions, was enormous, Dews said. Although she would have preferred to keep her younger son, Alijah Willis, at home as well, despite her fears of him catching the virus, she enroll him in a Head Start program, mostly so he had somewhere to go when she took her older son to his appointments.
Dews’ eyes filled with tears as she described those days. The visiting instruction service was stopped, and she had to help her son with his online class.
“I was so stressed out. It was so wearing on me,” she said. If not for her sisters and other family who live nearby and could take her son to some of his appointments, she said, things would have been far worse. “I don’t know how I hung on mentally,” she said. “But I had to do it for them.”
When Roanoke City Public Schools opened for in-person instruction again in April, Dews was reluctant to send her children back, but in the end, she decided it was best for them.
“They’re happier,” she said. “Children belong in school.” But she is keeping her options open, and will send her kids back to virtual lessons if virus cases spike later in the year, she said.
Dews even went back to working full-time, and everything seemed to be settling down, with her son being able to take some of his treatments at home.
But late this summer, she said, her son’s SSI checks were suddenly stopped with no explanation. The loss of that check made her wages the main source of income, which increased her share of the rent on her Section 8 subsidized-home to nearly full price, something she could not afford.
“I got in over my head,” she said.
Her caseworker at Roanoke’s Social Services department began working on getting the SSI payments reinstated, Dews said, but warned her that the process could take up to six months.
Due the complicated rules involved with collecting benefits, the social worker told Dews, she would be better off financially if she only worked part-time, which Dews found confusing and frustrating.
“It put me in such a bind. I want to work full-time,” she said.
But at that point, she said, she was already two months behind on her rent. Virginia’s moratorium on evictions doesn’t expire until next year, and her landlord has worked with her to help her keep the rent current so there was no danger of losing her home, Dews said.
But she’s used to keeping her bills paid, and didn’t want to accumulate hundreds of dollars of charges.
In September, she went to Roanoke Area Ministries, where she received a grant from the Emergency Financial Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund.
“They were amazing,” Dews said about RAM’s caseworkers. “I have no idea what I would have done without them. It gave me the chance to get everything taken care of. I’m a lot less stressed.”
Dews said now she has occasional time to think about the future once in a while. She has been a cook for 14 years, and loves her job, she said, but she often wonders if she should just focus on her current position, or try for something different.
Her work at the Mount Regis treatment facility has sparked an interest in the field of behavioral health, she said. Her dream is to go back to school and become a counselor.
But mostly, Dews said. “I just want to put this all behind us.”