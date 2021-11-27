Good Neighbors Fund: Aid gave stressed mom a chance to breathe

“I was considered high risk,” she said.

For two months, she said, she received extended medical leave payments from her employer, and then went on unemployment. She has medical insurance through her work, she said. The children are on Medicaid, and with a Supplemental Security Insurance check for her son from the federal government and COVID-related emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits, she was able to keep her bill-paying current.

But the strain of caring for and homeschooling a sick child, who sometimes had daily chemotherapy sessions, was enormous, Dews said. Although she would have preferred to keep her younger son, Alijah Willis, at home as well, despite her fears of him catching the virus, she enroll him in a Head Start program, mostly so he had somewhere to go when she took her older son to his appointments.

Dews’ eyes filled with tears as she described those days. The visiting instruction service was stopped, and she had to help her son with his online class.

“I was so stressed out. It was so wearing on me,” she said. If not for her sisters and other family who live nearby and could take her son to some of his appointments, she said, things would have been far worse. “I don’t know how I hung on mentally,” she said. “But I had to do it for them.”