Good Neighbors Fund: Annual fundraising campaign for RAM House just shy of goal

The 2022 Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund drive has come up short compared to the previous two years. As of Wednesday, $188,988 had been collected.

There’s still time to donate before the campaign formally closes its books in the spring.

“We’ve reached 95% of our goal,” said Melissa Woodson, executive director of Roanoke Area Ministries, the charity that benefits from the newspaper’s annual giving campaign.

“I consider that highly successful.”

In 2020, a record $276,374 was donated by the readers of The Roanoke Times to support RAM’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which offers help with rent, utilities and prescriptions for those who are faced with an unexpected expense that threatens to make them homeless. The final total for 2021 was $238,603.

Woodson said she believes the amount collected was so high in 2020 because donors had extra money in their pockets due to the federal stimulus programs and wanted to do something good with it. In the years since, she said, Roanokers, like everyone else, have been affected by increases in the cost of goods and services due to inflation, supply-chain issues and the tight labor market.

Judging by the number of donation coupons clipped from the newspaper and mailed in with checks, Woodson said she assumes that many of those who support the fund are older and on fixed incomes and have less to give.

“We get a lot of checks to the Good Neighbors Fund, and a lot of paper coupons,” she observed.

Nevertheless, she said, it’s these small donors that make up the majority of the contributions to the fund. And while there are many generous larger and corporate donors in addition to several charitable foundations that contribute each year, they likely have been affected by the downturn in the stock market, she said, since their donations were down, too.

But Woodson prefers to put a positive spin on the situation. Though donations may be down, the total is still the third-highest amount collected in the 39-year history of the fund drive. The extra funds have allowed the charity to give larger grants to each applicant, she said, which means larger portions of the bills can be covered — something that’s especially important in this time of rising rents and higher utility bills.

“If you or I had our rents raised,” Woodson said, “we wouldn’t like it, but we’d pay it. These people can’t.” Even though most of them have jobs, she said, and sometimes more than one, “they’re in real trouble.”

Since Jan. 1 alone the program has given out $5,548 in rental assistance.

“I’m worried about what the rest of the year is going to look like,” she said.

Woodson said she is most proud this year of RAM’s role in housing or rehousing 125 regular visitors to the charity’s day shelter, using funds from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program. It’s a tricky process, she explained, since simply finding housing isn’t enough — the client must also be economically and emotionally ready for a permanent residence.

“We’re very aware of who we’re helping,” she said.

In all, she said, the charity found housing for 95 adults, the majority of them women. The group included 30 children.

Meanwhile, RAM’s other programs have been strained more than ever. In past years, Woodson said, the charity’s day shelter served around 100 free, hot meals each day to anyone who needed one. Since the end of 2022, the daily numbers have increased to an average of 160, she said.

RAM has had to hire extra kitchen staff to keep up with the demand, which has also caused wear-and-tear on its kitchen equipment. The day shelter has also seen an increase in visitors, she said. During the height of the pandemic, much of Roanoke’s homeless population was housed in hotels. “Guess where they are during the day now?” she asked.

Despite the strong job market, Woodson said, most of the shelter guests are too ill, elderly or disabled to work.

Throughout it all, Woodson said, the staff, volunteers, and board of directors have been a steady presence, helping to keep the charity running.

“They’ve seriously been angels,” Woodson said. “This job is physical and mental and they’re keeping up with it.”

Woodson said the response to RAM’s annual wish list “was not as good as it was in the past.” The charity is still hoping for the donation of two laptops, but will have to go ahead and buy a new commercial convection oven for the kitchen, since the one they have is beyond repair.

On the other hand, she said, she was overwhelmed by the number of in-kind donations that came in during December.

“It was the stuff we love,” she said, such as plastic cutlery and three-compartment to-go containers. “Everyone seemed to be filled with the Christmas spirit.”

She especially appreciated the disposable coffee cups that were donated, Woodson said. “RAM House runs on coffee in the morning.”

Last year at this time, Woodson said, she thought the charity was close to closing a deal on a new property, but that fell through in September. The current building is a century-old former church that can’t accommodate the mental health care treatment and access to showers and laundry facilities she’d like to offer. Woodson said fundraising for the project is ongoing, and she hopes to have some “exciting news” later in the year.

“We have good prospects. We’re going to be positive and move on.”

Woodson said she was grateful to The Roanoke Times and to its readers.

“Fundraising is all about good storytelling,” she said. “People don’t know what you do until they know your story.”

Although the Good Neighbors Fund Drive officially ended Dec. 31, donations will continue to be accepted through March 31. Woodson said she’s optimistic that the final total will reach the $200,000 goal. Donor lists will continue to be published in The Roanoke Times as the campaign concludes.