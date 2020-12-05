Good Neighbors Fund: Bid to get a fresh start on life helped by ministry's assistance program

One day in March, Jaelyn Cupp stood outside the Western Virginia Regional Jail with nothing but the clothes on her back and a few gift certificates from Goodwill in her pocket. Before her release, she felt she had to make a choice between returning to her old routines and taking her first steps into an unknown future. She chose the latter.
“Really needed a new life — a fresh start,” she said.
Cupp, 34, grew up in Blacksburg, but spent most of her life in Florida before returning to the area to be close to family. At that point, she said, “things began to go south.”
By the time she was in middle school, she said, she knew she had been born in the wrong body — although outwardly male, she was actually female. In an attempt to deal with her condition and with trauma she suffered during her childhood, “there was a lot of drug use, a lot of alcohol use,” she said.
In May 2019, Cupp was convicted of possession of controlled substances. She spent 10 months in jail, then completed a community service program. She made good use of her time, she said, taking classes and working on her addictions. She also applied to live at Dorcus House, a halfway house for those who have just been released from incarceration.
Although the facility only serves males, Cupp was able to begin her transition there while she completed the program.
“All the men were really nice,” she said, but she joked that she wasn’t sure if they liked her for her personality, or because she was a good resource for them as they looked for help getting back on their feet. Cupp herself had the backing of several different agencies and support groups — including one specifically for those making a gender transition.
“It’s been a wonderful experience,” she said about the changes she’s made. All her life, she said, she tried to be what everyone else wanted. “Now it’s time to focus on my happiness.”
In August, when her program at Dorcus House was over, Cupp needed a place to live that was within her means. She has been on disability due to PTSD, migraines and fibromyalgia since she was in her 20s, she said, and her only income is a little over $700 a month in Social Security and SNAP benefits. In the past she said, she tried to work in the retail and hospitality fields, but her medical conditions always interfered with her jobs.
She found an apartment subsidized by the federal Section 8 program, but she didn’t have the money for the security deposit. Her support group got her in touch with Roanoke Area Ministries, where she was given a grant toward it from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund.
“I love it, it’s so quiet,” she said about her new place. If nothing else, it’s a welcome change from living in group settings.
Life isn’t easy on so small a budget, she said, but “I’m content. I can’t do everything I want or buy everything I want, but everything I have right now is mine.”
Cupp was so uplifted by her experiences with the groups and agencies that helped her that she has decided to write a blog about her life. She also has become a certified peer counselor — something that hasn’t been easy during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“You have to do everything by phone or online,” she said. “It was almost impossible.”
The situation has also made it hard to make new friends, but she’s managed to do it using social media.
Cupp has been clean and sober since she was arrested, she said, and although she sometimes goes to meetings to deal with her addictions, she said she hardly even thinks about alcohol or drugs anymore.
“Substance abuse wasn’t really the issue,” she said. “When I was taking drugs, I had all the same problems, but I had them on drugs.”
These days, she said, “I’m trying to focus all my energy on positivity and uplifting other people. Even on a cloudy day, the sun is still shining somewhere.”
Cupp said she’s not afraid of the discrimination she may attract for being so outspoken about her life — the opportunity to live it her way more than makes up for it.
“I want people to see my struggles and my achievements. I want to educate people,” she said. “I want them to know what it’s like to be a person with an identity disorder.”
For those who are considering donating to the Good Neighbors Fund, Cupp said: “You just don’t know how much of an impact these donations and support are for someone who is working to get where they want to go.” Without the help she’s received, “I wouldn’t be where I am right now,” she said.
In this Series
Good Neighbors Fund 2020
-
-
Good Neighbors Fund: Bid to get a fresh start on life helped by ministry's assistance program
-
Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors
- 14 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.