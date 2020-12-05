Good Neighbors Fund: Bid to get a fresh start on life helped by ministry's assistance program

“All the men were really nice,” she said, but she joked that she wasn’t sure if they liked her for her personality, or because she was a good resource for them as they looked for help getting back on their feet. Cupp herself had the backing of several different agencies and support groups — including one specifically for those making a gender transition.

“It’s been a wonderful experience,” she said about the changes she’s made. All her life, she said, she tried to be what everyone else wanted. “Now it’s time to focus on my happiness.”

In August, when her program at Dorcus House was over, Cupp needed a place to live that was within her means. She has been on disability due to PTSD, migraines and fibromyalgia since she was in her 20s, she said, and her only income is a little over $700 a month in Social Security and SNAP benefits. In the past she said, she tried to work in the retail and hospitality fields, but her medical conditions always interfered with her jobs.

She found an apartment subsidized by the federal Section 8 program, but she didn’t have the money for the security deposit. Her support group got her in touch with Roanoke Area Ministries, where she was given a grant toward it from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund.