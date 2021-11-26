Good Neighbors Fund: Boost helped new family move out of motel

At 19, Sierra Corvin is facing challenges that a woman twice her age might find daunting, but her attitude is cheerful and hopeful as she enters a new stage of her life.

In the spring of 2020, Corvin graduated from Franklin County High School. She’d taken vocational courses in nursing, and decided it was the career for her. Her grades were good, so she figured the classes would be no problem. Yet she found out in February that she was expecting a baby, and those plans had to be put on hold.

When Corvin learned she was pregnant, she was determined that she, the baby, and his father would live under their own roof. “We wanted an apartment to ourselves,” she said

Corvin has always dreamed of having her own place, she said, but her restaurant job didn’t pay enough to afford one.

“I was trying and trying to find an apartment, but when you’re 18, you don’t have credit, you don’t have anything,” she said.

Although her parents were excited about the new arrival, neither could take her family in. Her mother didn’t have the room, and living together with her father and her boyfriend just seemed uncomfortable. “I’m still his little girl,” she said of her dad, her dark eyes twinkling.