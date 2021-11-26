Good Neighbors Fund: Boost helped new family move out of motel

At 19, Sierra Corvin is facing challenges that a woman twice her age might find daunting, but her attitude is cheerful and hopeful as she enters a new stage of her life.
In the spring of 2020, Corvin graduated from Franklin County High School. She’d taken vocational courses in nursing, and decided it was the career for her. Her grades were good, so she figured the classes would be no problem. Yet she found out in February that she was expecting a baby, and those plans had to be put on hold.
When Corvin learned she was pregnant, she was determined that she, the baby, and his father would live under their own roof. “We wanted an apartment to ourselves,” she said
Corvin has always dreamed of having her own place, she said, but her restaurant job didn’t pay enough to afford one.
“I was trying and trying to find an apartment, but when you’re 18, you don’t have credit, you don’t have anything,” she said.
Although her parents were excited about the new arrival, neither could take her family in. Her mother didn’t have the room, and living together with her father and her boyfriend just seemed uncomfortable. “I’m still his little girl,” she said of her dad, her dark eyes twinkling.
The couple moved in with her boyfriend’s brother for a while, but when he sold his home, “We had to find something fast,” Corvin said.
With nowhere else to go, they ended up in a hotel. The rent was $300 a week, and “It was not very nice,” she admitted.
In August, Corvin was able to find an apartment in a good neighborhood that was partially subsidized. “I pushed myself to get it,” she said. In the end the process was surprisingly easy. “I just showed them my pay stubs and my license.”
Between her income and her boyfriend’s, she said, they were able to pay the rent and utilities, and also keep the car they share running so they could get back and forth to work. The only thing they were lacking was the money for the security deposit.
Corvin said her boyfriend was familiar with Roanoke Area Ministries, a local charity that offers help with rent, utilities and prescriptions for those who need a one-time boost to keep them from becoming homeless. In September, Corvin applied for and received a grant toward the deposit from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund.
Without the help from RAM, she said, “We’d still be in a hotel.”
Although her family members weren’t in a position to help her financially, they pitched in and donated furnishings for the new place.
“We pretty much have everything,” she said.
Corvin also started a new job that month, one that not only allows her to sit while she works, but also pays more. She has been assured it will be there when her maternity leave is over.
She has daycare for her baby all lined up, she said, and plans to save any extra money she makes for her family’s future plans. “We are saving for ourselves,” she said.
On the top of that list is going to nursing school, with the eventual goal of becoming a neo-natal intensive care nurse.
“It seems like something you can’t get bored with,” she said. “It’s something different every day.”
Both she and her boyfriend eventually want to travel, and to someday move out of the Roanoke area. “There’s nothing to do here,” she said. “I want to be someplace where I’m always doing something.”