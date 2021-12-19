Good Neighbors Fund: Burial expenses drained father's emergency funds

Joseph Williams has struggled emotionally and financially since September, when his son, Jalen, died in a motorcycle accident.

Jalen was almost 18 and an honor roll student at William Fleming High School. Although three colleges had shown interest in him, “He had his mind set on the military,” his father said.

Jalen was a well-liked, regular kid who also made his share of mistakes, his father said. “He put a smile on everyone’s face. My son touched a lot of people’s hearts.”

He was killed on the afternoon of Sept. 23 when his motorcycle crashed at the corner of Hershberger Road and Grandview Avenue, police said. That location is near a busy commercial cluster that includes Krispy Kreme, Aldi and other businesses.

Williams, 42, said he was told the motorcycle Jalen was operating was the only vehicle involved in the crash and that it was caused by excessive speed. But he doesn’t believe it.

Jalen had been riding dirt bikes since he was five, he said, had already earned an Automotive Service Excellence certification, and was always careful when he rode.

“He was skilled at operating all kinds of machines,” Williams said.

Williams has spent the time since his son’s death reviewing police and medical reports and soliciting eyewitness videos and accounts. From what he’s seen, he said, he believes another car clipped his son’s rear tire, sending the bike out of control.

After Jalen’s death, Williams was faced with having to pay for his son’s funeral. Williams is currently working in construction, but said he will take any kind of job he can find to support his family, which includes two surviving children.

As a side business, Williams buys and fixes up old cars for resale — something Jalen used to help with.

Because he has no steady source of income, Williams said, he has always been careful to keep enough in savings to cover his bills when he is between jobs.

Williams said he had taken out a life insurance policy on Jalen when he was a baby, but understandably had expected to have more time to pay into it. The check also did not arrive immediately, so Williams had to pay $17,000 in funeral expenses out of his own pocket, which wiped out his emergency fund.

“I had to take it to bury my son,” he said.

By October, Williams had fallen behind with his electric bill. Because he couldn’t get away from work, his mother applied for a grant for him from Roanoke Area Ministries’ Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund. That grant took care of the October payment.

“My mother had told me good things about RAM,” he said.

Williams said he spends nearly every waking hour thinking about his son’s death, gathering information and trying to fit together the pieces of what happened.

“Every day I go back and walk that scene,” he said. In November, he put up flyers asking for anyone with any information to come forward. “I’m not going to give up on my son,” he said.

If he could say anything to anyone else who was involved in the accident, Williams said, he would ask them: “Why didn’t you stop? Why didn’t you help my son?”