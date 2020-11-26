Good Neighbors Fund: Coronavirus quarantine put single mother in a financial bind and RAM House helped

There are few things more important to Antonia, who asked that her name not be used, than family. Unfortunately, it was those close family ties that brought her into contact with COVID-19, and affected her ability to pay her bills.
Antonia, 40, moved to Roanoke from out of state about a decade ago, following her husband, who had found a job here. Last year, the marriage fell apart and she was left to support her teenaged children by herself. It was an adjustment, she said, but she managed to do it on her pay as an office worker, and the load was lightened a few months later when one of the children moved out.
“I’ve struggled,” she said about living within her means, but the bills had always been paid.
Although she’s happy in Roanoke, she said, she tries to return to her home state as often as she can. One of her relatives is very elderly, and she knows the time they have together is limited.
In August, Antonia used frequent flyer miles she’d accumulated to make a short visit home, despite the high rate of coronavirus infections there. The flight itself was a little frightening, she said. Everyone wore a mask, “but you don’t know who may be sick and is traveling because they need to.”
What she also didn’t know was that some of her relatives had been to a large public gathering. They didn’t mention it to her, she said, and she only found out after she got home and was told that a half-dozen of them had tested positive for COVID-19. All but one recovered, and that relative died in September, she said.
“It’s like everybody thinks it’s OK to do whatever they want,” she said. “They don’t understand that this is really serious.” She herself is always careful to wear a mask whenever she’s out, she said.
Antonia was required to tell her employer she’d been exposed to the virus, she said. She took a test and it turned out negative, but she was sent home for two weeks, anyway, on just two-thirds of her pay. Her sick leave had already been exhausted, she said and her paycheck wasn’t enough to cover her rent in September.
“It really knocks you down,” she said about the loss of income. “You can’t pay your bills on time.”
Her landlord was very understanding, she said. “I don’t think I’m the only one with this problem.” While there is a statewide stay on evictions, she knew the rent would pile up and eventually come due, and she also had other bills, to pay. With no savings and no family in the area, for the first time in her life, she said, she needed help.
Not knowing where to go, Antonia did a Google search and found Roanoke Area Ministries. She applied for a grant from the charity’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund. She was approved, and with some extra help from two local churches, and some money of her own, she was able to pay her rent and catch up on her other bills.
“They were very generous, and so helpful,” she said. If it hadn’t been for RAM, she said, if she had eventually lost her home, “I would probably have had to put my things in storage and go to a shelter.”
What people don’t understand, Antonia said, is that these days, “you can have a job and a home and a car and look like you’re successful, but still lose everything.”
Middle-class and working people rarely qualify for social services programs.
“You never know when someone is really in need,” she said. “You just don’t know the situation.”
But Antonia has not yet shaken the specter of the virus. Shortly after she returned to work, the child who was still living with her — who goes to school two days a week — became ill with symptoms that sounded suspiciously like COVID-19, and Antonia was planning to make an appointment for a test. But missing any more work, she knew, would impact her income, and put her back in the same situation the next month. “It’s difficult to handle,” she said, and the hard time has triggered anxiety and depression.
“Hopefully,” she said, “Everything will be okay.”
