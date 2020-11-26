Good Neighbors Fund: Coronavirus quarantine put single mother in a financial bind and RAM House helped

There are few things more important to Antonia, who asked that her name not be used, than family. Unfortunately, it was those close family ties that brought her into contact with COVID-19, and affected her ability to pay her bills.

Antonia, 40, moved to Roanoke from out of state about a decade ago, following her husband, who had found a job here. Last year, the marriage fell apart and she was left to support her teenaged children by herself. It was an adjustment, she said, but she managed to do it on her pay as an office worker, and the load was lightened a few months later when one of the children moved out.

“I’ve struggled,” she said about living within her means, but the bills had always been paid.

Although she’s happy in Roanoke, she said, she tries to return to her home state as often as she can. One of her relatives is very elderly, and she knows the time they have together is limited.

In August, Antonia used frequent flyer miles she’d accumulated to make a short visit home, despite the high rate of coronavirus infections there. The flight itself was a little frightening, she said. Everyone wore a mask, “but you don’t know who may be sick and is traveling because they need to.”