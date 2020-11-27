Good Neighbors Fund: Couple continues to help RAM House with quick, sweet visits

Although she enjoyed working in the kitchen, Jane Johnson found a special satisfaction in the front desk job. Many of the homeless people who visit are regulars, she said, and she’s developed relationships with them. When one longtime guest passed away, she went to his funeral and heard many good stories about his life before he became homeless, Jim said.

“I also got to hand out all the goodies,” she said, referring to the toiletries and other necessities shelter guests can’t afford buy for themselves. Once, she said, a textile company gave her a large bolt of terry cloth. She cut it up to make washcloths and handed them out at RAM.

“You’d be amazed at how happy people were just to have a washcloth and a bar of soap,” she said. “They’re so appreciative. The people are never grumpy or ugly.”

Working at RAM has taught both of them a lot about homelessness, they said.