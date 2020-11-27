Good Neighbors Fund: Couple continues to help RAM House with quick, sweet visits

After 50 years of marriage, Jane and Jim Johnson still enjoy doing most things together. Jane, 70, retired from teaching in 2014, and Jim, 73, was in the insurance industry until about nine years ago. They’ve since spent a lot of their time traveling, Jim Johnson said.
“We know people who are at each other’s throats after a few hours in the car, but we’ve gone on 30-day trips with no trouble,” he said.
The Vinton couple also shares a passion for working with the poor and hungry, but the COVID-19 pandemic has affected both of those interests. They’ve mostly isolated themselves at home for the past six months, they said, and when they’re doing their charity work, they practice social distancing.
Jane Johnson has been volunteering at Roanoke Area Ministries since 1995, and Jim Johnson, who also delivers for Meals-on-Wheels, has been gradually drawn in over the years. They have a particular interest in food-related charities, they said.
“It’s something everybody needs,” Jane Johnson said. “Jesus said: ‘go feed my sheep’.”
Volunteers like the Johnsons help with the day-to-day operations of the charity, freeing up staff to work with programs such as the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund. The fund provides assistance with rent, utilities and medication to keep those who are confronted with a sudden expense from becoming homeless.
At first, Jane Johnson worked in the shelter’s kitchen preparing meals, but after a few years, she switched to the front desk, where she checked guests into RAM’s day shelter for the homeless on the first Saturday of every month. She also was in charge of admitting those who came for the free, hot daily lunch that is available to anyone regardless of need.
Soon afterward, the couple began making the rounds of three local Starbucks stores on Friday, bringing back donated out-of-date sandwiches and pastries for the shelter guests to enjoy during the weekend.
These days, they drop them off at the door instead of going inside.
“The Starbucks people are great,” said Jim Johnson. “They’re young people and they always offer us a cup of coffee.” All the donated items are individually wrapped, and the Johnsons estimate that they collect about 50 to 110 food items each trip.
Jane Johnson began volunteering by feeding the animals at Mill Mountain Zoo with one of her sons before he was old enough for a paying job. When he finally got one, he quit working at the zoo, and she decided: “I’d rather feed people than animals,” she said.
“Jane was more interested in it than I was,” Jim Johnson said, about working at RAM, “but I would help out on occasion.” Often, Jane Johnson said, her husband would fill in with the kitchen or serving staff at lunch time.
Although she enjoyed working in the kitchen, Jane Johnson found a special satisfaction in the front desk job. Many of the homeless people who visit are regulars, she said, and she’s developed relationships with them. When one longtime guest passed away, she went to his funeral and heard many good stories about his life before he became homeless, Jim said.
“I also got to hand out all the goodies,” she said, referring to the toiletries and other necessities shelter guests can’t afford buy for themselves. Once, she said, a textile company gave her a large bolt of terry cloth. She cut it up to make washcloths and handed them out at RAM.
“You’d be amazed at how happy people were just to have a washcloth and a bar of soap,” she said. “They’re so appreciative. The people are never grumpy or ugly.”
Working at RAM has taught both of them a lot about homelessness, they said.
“Sometimes,” Jane Johnson said, through no fault of their own, “people just fall on hard times.” Before the economy dipped this spring, she said, she often heard people say that there were plenty of jobs out there for anyone who wanted to work. But, she explained, if you need glasses or hearing aids or some other type of medical appliance and you can’t afford them, you’re not going to get even the simplest jobs. And as far as being homeless goes, “once you’ve been homeless, it’s really hard to jump back in,” Jane Johnson said. “You have to have money for deposits for everything.”
Most of the homeless people she sees don’t have family, she said, and many of them are veterans.
When the pandemic began in March, said RAM’s Executive Director Melissa Woodson, “we firmly told our older folks that we wanted them to go home because we cared so much about them.” Some did stay on, Woodson said, but the Johnsons decided not to.
“It was a good idea, especially for somebody my age,” Jane Johnson said, but she’s looking forward to getting back to RAM as soon as she can.
“I can’t wait to get back to my desk job,” she said, but “we’re taking it month-by-month.”
Both are glad they can at least still continue their Starbuck’s pickups.
“It gives us a chance to get out and see people,” Jim Johnson said.
