Good Neighbors Fund: Couple deals with multiple crises

Family is everything to Whitney Ostenson.

When she was growing up, she and her five siblings spent much of their lives in foster care, some of it with an aunt and uncle she regards as second parents, she said. Despite long separations from each other, the siblings are close, and after marrying a man from North Dakota in 2016 and living with him there and in Tennessee, in 2021, Ostenson, 30, felt the pull come back to Roanoke to be with them.

“I missed my family,” Ostenson said. Her sister was battling cancer, and she “wanted to watch the nieces and nephews grow up.”

And it was the call of family that landed her at Roanoke Area Ministries in September, when a grant from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund, kept the couple from becoming homeless.

Ostenson and her husband, Joshua Ostenson, live in a Roanoke apartment in an older neighborhood where the monthly rent is less than $600. They share their home with a cat, a dog and a hamster.

Joshua Ostenson manages a storage space facility, and Whitney Ostenson is working two part-time jobs.

She said that she struggles with anxiety and depression, but she pushes through and goes to work even when she may not feel like it.

“I work seven days a week,” Whitney Ostenson said. “As long as I keep busy, I’m fine, and talking to my husband helps a lot.”

She doesn’t get medical benefits through either of her jobs, and although her husband does, the couple can’t afford to put her on his policy. They fall into a gray area in which their monthly income disqualifies her for Medicaid, but they can’t afford a policy under the Affordable Care Act, either. She has called the Bradley Free Clinic, which provides medical care to Roanoke’s working poor, but she was told there was a waiting list several months long.

When inflation and high prices began to affect them, the couple applied for food stamps and were told they make $10 a month too much to qualify. She cried when she talked about it, while also laughing at the absurdity of it all.

Besides their own hard work, the other thing that has kept them afloat is the kindness of Joshua Ostenson's fellow Freemasons, who have helped with cash and a second car when getting them both to work with just one became too difficult, she said.

There is generally no wiggle room in the couple’s budget. Late this summer, when they got the call that Joshua’s father was terminally ill, they each missed five days of work and had to pay for transportation, food and lodging to make the trip to his home in Minnesota, and it took every penny they had.

“They said ‘you have to come now’ if you want to see him,” Whitney Ostenson said. “We spent all of our money on that.”

His father passed away in September, and the couple had to turn around and make the trip again. This time, he managed to get some paid time off, but she didn’t. His family helped with some of the expenses, so they started out on the 19-hour car trip, because they couldn’t afford to fly.

Driving was problematic, too, she said. They had just purchased a 1999 Oldsmobile, but there were some clerical problems with the paperwork. They had been caught driving it without a valid title and were afraid to take it out until the matter was settled. The dealer provided them with a loaner car, but when they got to Beckley, West Virginia, it began to overheat. The couple pulled off on the side of the road, and got out just before the vehicle caught fire.

Family and friends helped them get to Minnesota and back, Whitney Ostenson said, but they came home to find a cutoff notice for the utilities, and a letter threatening eviction within five days if they didn’t pay their rent.

The previous owners of the property had considered them model tenants, even if they didn’t always pay in full on time, but the new owners are more strict and have raised the rent on other units when tenants moved out, Ostenson said.

She also was worried about how she was going to feed her animals.

“The pets are my children,” she said, and even though they aren’t certified assistance animals, they do fill that role in her life. “My dog has gotten me through so much.”

Ostenson said she had never asked for help before.

“I was ashamed,” she said. “I should be able to support myself.”

She had friends who received services through Total Action Against Poverty, but she was told those were only for existing clients, she said. Caseworkers there referred her to the Roanoke Social Services Department’s Central Intake division and helped her fill out the paperwork. Ostenson said she’s also been working with a caseworker to learn how to better manage what money she has and to make meals stretch further.

Because her rent is so low, Central Intake was able to cover the entire amount, but she said they could do nothing about the electric bill. Ostenson was given a list of charities she could apply to, but none of them had any money, she said. RAM did, however, and she was awarded a grant for the bill and avoided the penalties and reconnection fees.

Shortly after RAM sent a check to the power company, her husband got a bonus from his employer that would have covered the bill.

“I no longer needed assistance,” she said, so she immediately called the charity and tried to pay the money back. But RAM’s caseworkers offered to leave the payment on their account as a credit. That meant that the pair, to their delight, had an extra $600 in their budget that month.

It is their only financial cushion.

When October’s rent was due, she said, “it really helped a lot.” The couple planned to use any extra for parts for one of their cars, or to have a dentist visit for a tooth that has been bothering her.

It has been a difficult year for the couple. Besides losing Joshua Ostenson's father, the uncle who has been Whitney Ostenson’s lifelong father figure also passed away. But they are looking forward to moving into their own house soon. A fellow Mason has set them up with a rent-to-own near Vinton.

“They are wonderful people,” Ostenson said about her husband’s lodge brothers. “They were a godsend.”

She is also grateful for the help she got from RAM.

“They were super-nice,” she said. “They’ve even called to check up on me.”