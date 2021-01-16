Good Neighbors Fund drive to help Roanoke Area Ministries has its best year ever

When Melissa Woodson took over as executive director of Roanoke Area Ministries in January 2020, she had many ideas about how she wanted to run the 50-year old charity. But she likely never anticipated having to implement them while dealing with a worldwide pandemic, one of the biggest economic downturns since the Great Depression, or the flood of donations the charity would receive that would keep her and her staff working nights and weekends just to add them up.
The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports RAM’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which offers help with rent, utilities and prescriptions to those who are in danger of becoming homeless due to an unexpected expense. In 2019, the annual fund drive brought in $146,000 — the lowest amount raised since 2004, when the total was $131,600.
But by Jan. 12, this year’s donations amounted to $276,374 — nearly twice what was collected last year, and by far the highest amount seen in the 35 years since the fund drive began. Although the drive officially ended Dec. 31, donations will be accepted until the end of the fiscal year on June 30, which will bring the total even higher.
In March, the charity’s volunteers who help with processing donations and general office work were sent home to keep them from being infected ith COVID-19. Donations were so numerous, Woodson said, that without the help of board members Pat Oberlin and Tony Neuron and volunteer Katherine Black — all of whom worked at home — she would have been adding them up long after the drive was over.
Woodson said that although this year brought in several very large donations, the average amount sent in was around $100.
“I think that affected me the most,” she said. In many cases, “you could tell from the handwriting that [the checks] were from a very elderly person.”
Because donations in any amount are welcome, Woodson said, RAM offers even the smallest donors “the resource to do good.” Many of the donations are made in memoriam, and many came with “the sweetest and most heartfelt notes,” she said.
Woodson thinks the increase is due to several factors: first, she said, “people see their neighbors in need,” and want to give locally; RAM now has a dedicated marketing team that was able to reach a new and younger group of donors; and finally, profiles published in the newspaper of those who received grants from the fund allowed readers to connect with them.
Although nearly every U.S. citizen and resident alien in the country has received COVID-19 relief stimulus checks and other aid from the federal government, “that’s just a drop in the bucket” compared to the needs of those who are unable to pay their bills due to illness or unemployment, Woodson said. The stays on evictions and utility disconnections are temporary. When the crisis is over, the bills will come due, and RAM will be there to help.
In addition to donations to the Good Neighbors Fund, RAM also received the stamps, paper, the commercial coffeepot and the new copier/printer that were on its wish list this year. The agency is still looking for assistance with repairs to a commercial freezer and its aging van, but “Santa was good to us,” Woodson said.
As with many other organizations, the COVID-19 crisis has caused permanent changes in the way the charity operates, Woodson said. RAM also offers a day shelter for the homeless and a kitchen that provides a hot, free meal at noon every day of the year. Improvements to all of the charity’s programs have increased efficiency.
“We’ve changed our business model,” she said, “and it’s paid off. We’re doing our own administrative work in the day shelter and the financial aid office. It shows the strengths of this team.”
As much as they are missed, the volunteers will not return “until the health department gives us the all clear,” she added.
The other big change on the horizon is RAM’s search for a new building, which was announced Tuesday at a news conference. The charity has been renting a former church since 1987, but with the backing of a major donor, it will eventually have its own facility, which will allow it to offer an even wider variety of services.
“It’s very hard to find real estate that meets our needs,” Woodson observed, and while there are currently no firm plans, “we do have something in mind.”
The eventual site must be downtown, she said, on the Valley Metro bus line, and within a comfortable distance of the Roanoke Rescue Mission, which provides nighttime shelter and meals that complement the day services offered at RAM.
“This has been the most remarkable year of my career,” Woodson said, “but there’s still plenty to be done. I’m so glad the community sees value in our RAM House.”
The newspaper is also grateful for the many donors that made the fund drive such a success.
“We are overjoyed to see our community step up in these difficult times, with such an outpouring of support for those less fortunate. Gestures like these are what makes this region such a great place to live,” said Andy Bruns, Roanoke Times publisher and regional publisher for Lee Enterprises.
