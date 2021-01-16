Good Neighbors Fund drive to help Roanoke Area Ministries has its best year ever

When Melissa Woodson took over as executive director of Roanoke Area Ministries in January 2020, she had many ideas about how she wanted to run the 50-year old charity. But she likely never anticipated having to implement them while dealing with a worldwide pandemic, one of the biggest economic downturns since the Great Depression, or the flood of donations the charity would receive that would keep her and her staff working nights and weekends just to add them up.

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports RAM’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which offers help with rent, utilities and prescriptions to those who are in danger of becoming homeless due to an unexpected expense. In 2019, the annual fund drive brought in $146,000 — the lowest amount raised since 2004, when the total was $131,600.

But by Jan. 12, this year’s donations amounted to $276,374 — nearly twice what was collected last year, and by far the highest amount seen in the 35 years since the fund drive began. Although the drive officially ended Dec. 31, donations will be accepted until the end of the fiscal year on June 30, which will bring the total even higher.