Good Neighbors Fund: Even the helper sometimes needs a little help

At $66,562, the 2022 Good Neighbors Fund Drive is running behind the $81,083 that was collected at this time last year. However, the amount is only a few hundred dollars less than was raised by mid-campaign in 2020, when a funding record of $280,505 was contributed by readers of The Roanoke Times to support Roanoke Area Ministries’ Emergency Financial Assistance Program.

Melissa Woodson, executive director of RAM, said she’s not worried that the charity will fail to meet the year’s $200,000 goal “There are still several large checks that need to be added,” she said Thursday.

The program is designed to prevent homelessness among local citizens due to an unexpected utility, rent or medical bill.

This year, Woodson said, the charity has taken an active role in alleviating homelessness as well by finding housing for almost 100 regular attendees of the RAM House day shelter. Money collected from The Good Neighbors Fund is used to pay for rental deposits for these clients.

“We are actually taking people off of the streets,” Woodson said.

Other people who approach the charity for aid are reeling from higher housing bills, victims of a nationwide trend. “We’re seeing more people who are being displaced by rising rents,” she said.

Each year, the charity compiles a list of needed items which if donate, help reduce operational expenses. This year, the number of people coming to the RAM shelter on Campbell Aveune for a free, hot meal has nearly doubled to an average of 200 daily, likely due to inflation and higher grocery prices, Woodson said.

“There are more elderly people and people on fixed incomes coming to the shelter every day,” she said. “I think they’re eating here to save money for their other bills.”

The charity stopped offering sit-down meals in its dining room at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, handing out the food in to-go packages instead. That emergency step has been unexpectedly advantageous.

“We could never run this many people through our dining room every day,” Woodson said.

The lunch program’s biggest needs are for disposable coffee cups, three-compartment to-go containers, plastic forks and spoons, and bottled water. In fact, the feeding program’s expansion has influenced a major change of plans.

Last year, RAM was looking for a new vehicle to replace the 1980s model 16-passenger van it used to pick up food donations. That old-timer was unreliable and too expensive to maintain.

In April, Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints presented the charity with a new van, complete with custom graphics. The original plan, Woodson said, was to use the van to ferry Roanoke Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s overnight occupants to RAM’s day shelter.

Instead, it’s been pressed into service for food pickups. “We even had to get a couple of other people to bring in food,” she said.

Woodson said that while RAM’s annual Federal Emergency Management Agency grant was higher than usual this year — which allowed the charity to purchase more food — the need for donated items also increased dramatically. Fotunately, she said, local grocery stores and restaurants have stepped up.

“You never know how much we’re going to get each year,” she said about the federal grant. And although RAM donors are generous, “Sometimes you just have to buy things.”

Woodson said the food comes from a variety of sources. “Kroger gives us all of our meat,” she said, while BJ’s Wholesale Club donates bread and desserts every Wednesday. Starbucks provides breakfast for shelter guests, but those numbers have increased so much, Woodson said, that the charity now needs two additional commercial coffee pots to supplement the three they already have.

The biggest need within RAM’s kitchen is to replace its double-stack convection gas oven. The current one is old, Woodson said, and costly to repair. In fact, she said, the oven malfunctioned on Thanksgiving Day. “But they somehow managed to get the turkeys cooked.”

Woodson said small-scale donations, especially of canned goods, are always welcome, too. “Our kitchen manager, Heather Wilson is amazing. She can make a meal out of anything.”

New computers for the kitchen and shelter managers would also come in handy, she added.

Every year, RAM has held an auction as a fundraiser. Since 2020, the event has been online rather than in-person, and has been more successful than ever.

“There are a lot of good stocking-stuffers. It’s fun to try to outbid everyone else.” Woodson said. For more information or to place a bid, visit www.raminc.auction. The event continues until Dec. 15.

Finally, Woodson said, with so many more people coming in and out of the shelter these days, it’s been challenging for the staff and volunteers to keep the place clean. They would welcome a donation of cleaning services. A few three-by-five commercial floor mats would also help, she added. “We’re just seeing so very many people.”

Woodson said she trusts that members of the community will continue to pitch in with time and financial resources to make this year’s fund drive a success.

“It feels so good to give,” she said. Things have been so tight this year, she added, that some of the charity’s regular donors have come in for aid themselves. “That, to me, is incredible.”