Good Neighbors Fund: Financial boost helped young mother, student surmount life's obstacles

During hard times, it’s good to have family around for support. But when the entire family finds itself in trouble, the repercussions can be overwhelming.

Asia Wilson, 24, grew up in Roanoke, graduated from high school, and immediately began taking classes at Virginia Western Community College with the goal of becoming a nurse. A pediatrician aunt would bring home stories about her work, Wilson said, and from the age of five, “that was always a passion with me.”

She did well in her science classes, she said, and had an affinity for chemistry and medical terminology. Unlike many students, her curiously about anatomy kept her from being squeamish during lab dissection projects, which fascinated her.

But Wilson gave birth to son during her senior year in high school. She soon discovered the difficulty of juggling work, school and motherhood, even though she lived at home with her parents — who both worked fulltime — and grandmother.

“I tried to be a new mom and go to work and school, but it was too much,” she admitted.

Shortly after she quit school, Wilson’s grandmother became ill, and Wilson decided her time was best used raising her son and caring for her elder family member, who passed away in 2019.

Her grandmother’s death was a major blow. “She was like a second mother to me, “ Wilson said. “She was my heart.”

A short time later, a cousin she described as “like a brother” was fatally shot. His death was one of 12 homicides that occurred in Roanoke in 2019.

“It put my life at a standstill,” she said about the two deaths. “I just stopped working.”

Those losses placed a heavy emotional burden on the entire family, Wilson said, and her mother especially needed support. Wilson herself was too distraught to work, and spent time in counseling.

She did manage to earn a Certified Nursing Assistant certificate during that time, however, and in 2020, as the COVID epidemic was beginning, Wilson provided home health care and got a job in a nursing facility. There, she watched many of her patients die, she said. At the end of their lives, many of them were all alone with no family to talk to.

“It was very stressful. It was heartbreaking,” she recalled.

In addition to the emotional impact of the job, the physical work of lifting and turning patients began to affect her body, Wilson said. She left for a position in a call center for a hospital.

“I was trying to think outside the box,” she said. “I wanted something new under my belt.”

But she left that job when her employer mandated COVID vaccines. Wilson didn’t want to take a shot and found remote work instead.

In 2019, Wilson and her son moved into a home of their own. Her parents were glad to have her stay with them, she said. “But I’m grown. It was time to stand up and take care of myself.”

Although she and her son are on Medicaid, she said, they get no other public assistance. Her parents continued to help her financially until her father was in a car accident and left unable to work. She fell behind with the rent and was served with a pay-up notice.

Wilson said she was grateful she was a longtime tenant. Some of her neighbors, who haven’t lived in her apartment complex as long, were hit with steep rent hikes.

When she was in financial trouble once before, she found help through Roanoke Area Ministries and its Emergency Financial Assistance Program. The program — which provides help with rent, utilities and medications for those who are faced with homelessness due to an unforseen situation — is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund.

Wilson applied for a grant which, with additional help from Roanoke city’s Central Intake—One Door program, a homlessness prevention agency, covered the entire bill.

When she contacted RAM, Wilson said, she was upset, “I cried to them over the phone. I cried so hard.”

Wilson’s plan for the future involves working toward becoming a licensed practical nurse, a goal which the school where she’s currently enrolled says she can meet in a little over a year. Next, she aspires to earn a bachelors degree and become a registered nurse.

Yet life threw another complication in her path earlier this year. Wilson was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease that can attack any part of the body. In Wilson’s case, anemia and pain in her bones are the primary symptoms. When her condition flares up, her legs become stiff and painful, and she is often unable to get out of bed or walk.

Wilson said she’s known for several years that she might have lupus, because her mother was diagnosed with it in 2017. She resisted being examined, she said, not wanting to know what the results would be. But finally, she said, at her mother’s urging, she gave in.

“I knew I was too young to feel like this.”

Being diagnosed with a chronic, incurable condition hasn’t been easy emotionally, Wilson said. “You look at life a little differently. It’s been a rough year for me.”

Some of her symptoms have been controlled with medication, Wilson said, but others have not, and she worries about her employment prospects. Many people who have lupus qualify for disability, but Wilson has things she wants to do and plans for her future, and she believes she is too young to take that course.

Despite her troubles, her son is a bright spot in her life. “He is my gift from God,” she said. And as young as she is, when she’s ill, “He is the biggest help.”

Leaning on her faith has also brought her comfort, Wilson said. “God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers.”