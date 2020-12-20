Good Neighbors Fund: For working parent, RAM's help with electric bill 'made a huge difference'

On paper, Cheerilyn Chapman’s financial situation looks pretty good. The income she earns from working 60 hours a week as a restaurant delivery driver is enough for her to qualify for a loan on a modest home. Unfortunately, most of the houses in her price range — the decent ones, anyway — don’t meet her needs.

Chapman, 50, is the mother of seven children, ranging in age from 9 to 20. And while the 20-year-old is “learning to fledge,” and pays rent, she said, he’s not ready to be on his own just yet. So for now, they all live together in a rented home with plenty of rooms — as long as you count the large closet that has been turned into a bedroom as one of them.

Although Chapman’s income and the size of her family qualifies her for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Benefits and Medicaid for herself and the children, she does not get any help with her $1,000 per month rent or the electric bill, which can run several hundred dollars a month. The house is old and drafty, and with so many people living there, she said, it’s hard to keep expenses down, especially when she’s not around to remind the children to turn off the lights and other devices because she’s at work.