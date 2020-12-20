Good Neighbors Fund: For working parent, RAM's help with electric bill 'made a huge difference'

On paper, Cheerilyn Chapman’s financial situation looks pretty good. The income she earns from working 60 hours a week as a restaurant delivery driver is enough for her to qualify for a loan on a modest home. Unfortunately, most of the houses in her price range — the decent ones, anyway — don’t meet her needs.
Chapman, 50, is the mother of seven children, ranging in age from 9 to 20. And while the 20-year-old is “learning to fledge,” and pays rent, she said, he’s not ready to be on his own just yet. So for now, they all live together in a rented home with plenty of rooms — as long as you count the large closet that has been turned into a bedroom as one of them.
Although Chapman’s income and the size of her family qualifies her for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Benefits and Medicaid for herself and the children, she does not get any help with her $1,000 per month rent or the electric bill, which can run several hundred dollars a month. The house is old and drafty, and with so many people living there, she said, it’s hard to keep expenses down, especially when she’s not around to remind the children to turn off the lights and other devices because she’s at work.
Chapman came to Roanoke from Texas in 2016 to be with her ex-husband, who is from the area. He had been diagnosed with a progressive neurological disorder, and she wanted to help with his care and to allow him to see their children. He died from the condition in September. The couple had been married for 19 years, “and there was a part of me that still loved him,” she said.
While she and her husband were married, Chapman said, she worked as a stay-at-home mom, and he was a teacher. After they separated, she said, she enrolled in nursing school. She was three and a half years into a four-year program when she relocated to Roanoke. But when she tried to enroll in a nursing program here, she said, “nothing transferred,” so she would have had to have started earning credits all over again. With the children to support, she went to work instead.
Chapman misses nursing school, she said, and while she likes her current job “there are no challenges” and few, if any, chances for a promotion. But bettering her position is nearly impossible. If she takes time away from work for school or a job search, she doesn’t earn enough to pay her bills.
“It’s a vicious cycle of poverty. I’m stuck,” she said. “I can’t get out.” To get by, Chapman depends on loans from her parents, but she’s careful to pay them back when she gets her tax refund. “They’re broke, too,” she said, but that’s money that she would prefer to put toward a down payment on a house.
Having to use her own car for work is an added expense, she said. In addition to gas, maintenance and insurance, she also has to pay into a liability policy with a portion of her tips. Often, she said, customers don’t understand that part of the delivery fee goes toward the insurance and not to her, so larger tips are always appreciated.
In July, Chapman fell behind with the electric bill and found a local charity that offered to help. But something happened with the paperwork, she said, and the aid fell through. Chapman said she has dealt with having ADHD all her life, and it affects her ability to organize her life.
“If there’s any kind of a hitch, I can’t follow through,” she said.
Her ex-husband was good at helping her focus, she said, but the stress that came from caring for him, his death, and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has made everything even harder. “It’s been rough.”
She tried to find help at several churches, she said, but all of their funds seemed to have dried up. Later that month, however, Chapman was able to connect with Roanoke Area Ministries, which gave her a grant toward the bill from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund. Every year, RAM allocates the aid money it receives into monthly installments, so there is always some left at the end of the year.
The grant didn’t cover the entire bill, Chapman said, but it was enough to make a dent in the total. There is currently a stay in place on utility disconnections, but Chapman said she knows the day she’ll have to pay up is coming.
Chapman said she appreciates the help she got from RAM. “It made a huge difference,” she said. “A little bit goes a long way.”
The beginning of the school year has added extra challenges, with some of the children going to school part time, and others working completely virtually, all without her there to supervise them. The younger children have handled their father’s death fairly well, Chapman said, but they were very small when he became ill, and hadn’t spent much time with him.
“The older kids are devastated,” Chapman said. They have more memories of him, especially of the summers, when he was at home and spent time playing with them. But all the children seem to have cheerful, optimistic dispositions that are helping them to cope, Chapman said. “They’re good kids. They’re all well-adjusted, and attitude is everything.”
Chapman said someday, she'd like to go back to nursing school, or eventually become a social worker. Most of all, she said she'd like to earn enough money to support her kids financially as well as to be there physically for them, rather than working all the time.
