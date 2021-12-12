Good Neighbors Fund: Generous donors keep 2021 drive on pace for another good year

Harris was perfect for the job, Woodson said. “She believes so much in what she does.”

Despite this year’s successes, there are always items RAM needs for its other programs, which helps divert more funds toward the Emergency Financial Assistance Program.

The number one item on the charity’s wish list this year is a replacement for the mid-’80s 16-passenger van that has been used for decades to pick up food donations and to transport clients. The vehicle still runs, Woodson said, but the cost of keeping it up is becoming prohibitive.

With a more reliable van, she said, RAM would be able to offer rides to its day shelter from the Rescue Mission of Roanoke, for those who spent the night there and can’t make the 13-block walk between the two facilities.

“That’s our dream,” Woodson said, adding that rather than being in competition with other local charities, “we like to work together.”

The financial aid office, which screens people for aid from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, is in need of a new computer, Woodson said. The one caseworkers are currently using is “so slow and so old.” The development department needs one, too.