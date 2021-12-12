Good Neighbors Fund: Generous donors keep 2021 drive on pace for another good year

Melissa Woodson, executive director of Roanoke Area Ministries, believes that miracles sometimes do happen twice.
The 2021 Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund drive, which supports RAM’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program, seems to be on track to do just that with what looks to be another record-breaking year.
Last year, readers of The Roanoke Times sent in $280,505 for the fund. It was the first year the total had topped $200,000 in the project’s 37-year history, and more than $122,000 beyond what was contributed for 2019.
By Wednesday, $81,083 had been donated, compared with $66,843 collected on the same date in 2020. All of that money has been spent this year on rent, utilities and prescriptions for people in the Roanoke Valley who were in danger of becoming homeless due to an unexpected expense.
Many of the donors have been giving for years, Woodson said. “They are older people. You can tell by the handwriting” on the checks they send in.
But people of all ages who are comfortable with technology have been turning to the “donate” button on the charity’s website instead. In fact, Woodson said, at this point, “we’re getting more donations online. It’s very easy for donors.”
“I don’t see any ‘donor fatigue’ by our Roanoke Times readers. They are well on the way to making their goal, and obviously remain dedicated to helping their less fortunate neighbors,” she added.
With COVID-19 stays on evictions and utility cut-offs, and the expiration of extra unemployment funds, the need this year was greater than ever, Woodson said. “People have struggled to pay their bills. Some of them are very high.”
Woodson said she doesn’t expect the situation to improve much in the coming year, either — especially utility bills — citing a federal Energy Information Administration report which predicts a 30% to 54% rise in gas, oil and propane prices, and a 6% rise in the cost of electricity.
“I’m feeling the prices myself for the heat bill for the shelter” and in food prices for preparing the daily, free hot meal that’s offered in RAM’s day shelter, she said.
Luckily, the charity has its own financial house in order, with its income exceeding its expenses for the first time in years. “We’re in a fiscally sound place,” she said.
Since the pandemic began, Woodson said, one of the biggest disruptions to charities all over the world has been the cancellation of fundraising activities. In fact, RAM chose to cancel its planned fall event, opting instead for an online auction.
Woodson noted that not only had the event brought in $3,000 by early December, it had no overhead, aside from some legwork by RAM’s employees.
There’s always some uncertainly around in-person fundraising activities, she explained. With in-person events, “you don’t know who is going to show up, and there’s a break-even point.”
But anything taken in from an online event is all profit. And while it’s easy enough to just to write a check, there’s plenty of entertainment value in holding an event, whether its in-person or virtual.
“I think it’s fun to bid against other people,” she said.
Woodson attributes much of the success in fundraising to RAM’s new marketing campaign, #IAMRAMFAM”, which she said personalizes last year’s slogan: “#RAMFAM. Both phrases were designed by Wheeler Digital.
“It’s important to get your story out there in the right way,” Woodson said. “We want people to have confidence that we are using their dollars well.”
This year’s campaign includes a 60-second commercial, narrated by Shelter Manager Linda Harris. It can be viewed on social media and streaming sites.
Harris was perfect for the job, Woodson said. “She believes so much in what she does.”
Despite this year’s successes, there are always items RAM needs for its other programs, which helps divert more funds toward the Emergency Financial Assistance Program.
The number one item on the charity’s wish list this year is a replacement for the mid-’80s 16-passenger van that has been used for decades to pick up food donations and to transport clients. The vehicle still runs, Woodson said, but the cost of keeping it up is becoming prohibitive.
With a more reliable van, she said, RAM would be able to offer rides to its day shelter from the Rescue Mission of Roanoke, for those who spent the night there and can’t make the 13-block walk between the two facilities.
“That’s our dream,” Woodson said, adding that rather than being in competition with other local charities, “we like to work together.”
The financial aid office, which screens people for aid from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, is in need of a new computer, Woodson said. The one caseworkers are currently using is “so slow and so old.” The development department needs one, too.
Another need which is due to the epidemic is for three-compartment to-go food containers and for bottle water to give out with the meals. The kitchen at RAM’s day shelter is still closed, and many visitors take their meals away.
The demand is only going up, Woodson said, likely due to the effect of inflation on food prices. Hopefully, she said, with less pressure to find food, guests can put more of their money towards their rent and utility payments.
During the height of the pandemic, she said, the agency gave out 70 to 80 meals a day. On a recent afternoon in December, RAM’s volunteers fed 171 people.
“It was the most we’d ever seen,” she said. “There were a lot of senior citizens this month.”
Postage stamps are always welcome for the thank-you notes sent to donors, as are disposable face masks for shelter visitors.
The kitchen also needs canned fruits and vegetables, paper hot cups for coffee, size XL nitrile gloves, and a commercial kitchen front-loading insulated food pan carrier. And everyone in the building would welcome extra toilet paper.
As far as the monetary donations go, Woodson said, this year’s goal is $175,000, which she hopes will be surpassed.
“Roanoke is a very giving community,” she said. “It’s very supportive.”