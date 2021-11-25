Good Neighbors Fund: Giver gets support in a pinch

In the early 1970's, the Vietnam War was very unpopular with some citizens at home and also with some of those who were being sent overseas to fight. Yet Tracy Hyatt, 67, couldn’t wait to go.

“Everyone said that was crazy,” Hyatt acknowledged, but his brother, a Marine, had been killed there, and Hyatt said he felt he had a score to settle.

“I had just a little attitude,” he explained, and he thinks that’s probably why he spent his three-year military hitch from 1972 to 1975 in Europe instead, serving with a heavy artillery company. In fact, he said, he’d had some trouble with the law, and “the police offered me a choice of prison or the military.”

After the war, he returned to his home in Seattle, Washington, where he lived until 2008, when he was offered a scholarship to Liberty University to study for the ministry. He had to quit a few years into the program “because they started charging me,” he said.

Before Hyatt left Seattle, he had been put on disability due to PTSD. Until the mid-1990s, he said, he was usually able to hold down a job, but “then the PTSD kicked in.”