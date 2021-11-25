Good Neighbors Fund: Giver gets support in a pinch

In the early 1970's, the Vietnam War was very unpopular with some citizens at home and also with some of those who were being sent overseas to fight. Yet Tracy Hyatt, 67, couldn’t wait to go.
“Everyone said that was crazy,” Hyatt acknowledged, but his brother, a Marine, had been killed there, and Hyatt said he felt he had a score to settle.
“I had just a little attitude,” he explained, and he thinks that’s probably why he spent his three-year military hitch from 1972 to 1975 in Europe instead, serving with a heavy artillery company. In fact, he said, he’d had some trouble with the law, and “the police offered me a choice of prison or the military.”
After the war, he returned to his home in Seattle, Washington, where he lived until 2008, when he was offered a scholarship to Liberty University to study for the ministry. He had to quit a few years into the program “because they started charging me,” he said.
Before Hyatt left Seattle, he had been put on disability due to PTSD. Until the mid-1990s, he said, he was usually able to hold down a job, but “then the PTSD kicked in.”
The condition was not the result of his wartime experiences, he said, but from his childhood, which was so violent, the memories of it have interfered with his ability to work. He also has dealt with substance abuse, and has devoted his adult life to learning how to help others who have the same conditions.
When he left Lynchburg, Hyatt came to Roanoke, and has spent his time volunteering at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salem. Because he doesn’t drive, Hyatt uses a subsidized transport service to get there. He visits and ministers spiritually to the patients, and escorts them from their rooms to their appointments. In one four-month period, he said, he racked up 74 volunteer hours.
Hyatt said that because of his abusive childhood, he has a special place in his heart for children and their needs, and he has volunteered with the Ronald McDonald House, collecting snacks and toiletries for the guests.
“If they need it, I find it,” he said. He also performs similar services for the veterans he meets at the hospital.
Hyatt manages to live fairly well via his disability checks, but in June and July, after they were deposited into his account, somehow most of the money disappeared.
“I haven’t figured out what happened yet,” he said, but is working with his bank to discover what happened.
The loss of the money meant he was unable to pay rent on his efficiency apartment in July. So he turned to Roanoke Area Ministries, and applied for a grant from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by the Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund.
“They’re good people here,” he said, about RAM’s caseworkers, and he believes donations to the fund are very much needed.
“If you look in your heart, you’ll know what the right thing is to do,” he said about potential donors. “There are so many people out there in need.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Hyatt’s activities have been curtailed. He spends most of his time in his apartment, but he stays busy by reading, studying and exercising
He also is enjoying being clean and sober for the past five years, though he noted that his all-time record is 18 years.
“It’s a different level of sobriety,” he said about this period in his life. “I know I’m working with God and He’s working with me.”