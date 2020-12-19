Good Neighbors Fund: Giving is outpacing every previous year of fund drive

Woodson said a grant from a Roanoke government program that covers extra hours for the part-time financial aid screener, PPE, thermometers and a hand-washing station, has saved the charity the extra expense of providing these items for its day shelter for the homeless. But there have been additional expenses related to the pandemic that she and her staff did not anticipate. Because applicants are discouraged from applying for aid from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program in person, RAM has been mailing out applications instead. This has been very costly in terms of postage and paper. The “Thank You” notes that are sent to contributors to the Good Neighbors Fund are also mailed out, and “it’s getting expensive for us,” Woodson said. She and her staff would welcome donations of 100-count rolls of postage stamps and boxes of 8.5” by 11” printing paper. The application process will eventually go online, she said, but for now, most applicants don’t have the technology or the ability to scan and send in the supporting documents they need to provide to secure a grant.