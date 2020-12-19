Good Neighbors Fund: Giving is outpacing every previous year of fund drive

Good things tend to come in the mail this time of year, but for Melissa Woodson, Executive Director of Roanoke Area Ministries, the daily deliveries have been especially exciting.
“They come upstairs with their arms full of mail and big smiles on their faces.” she said about her staff. Inside the envelopes are checks from the readers of The Roanoke Times who have donated to the Good Neighbors Fund — an annual effort that supports RAM’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program.
The total raised as of Thursday — the midpoint of the fund drive — is $128,487, Woodson said. That amount is well above the $31,383 that had been sent in by Dec. 19, 2019, and only $18,301 short of the $146,788 total raised last year. It’s well above the $35,780 average that has come in by this time during the past 15 years, and also is the first six-figure midpoint total since the fund drive began in 1983.
Woodson said this year’s numbers may be slightly inflated, due to a change in how the funds are handled. In previous years, checks were mailed to the newspaper’s accounting department, which provided RAM with a running total every few days. This year, however, the mail is going directly to the charity, which is using an outside vendor to keep track of donations. Woodson has personally been putting in late nights and weekends entering the information into RAM’s accounting program to come up with daily totals. Two volunteers help out at home, she said, but the rest of the office volunteers — who would ordinarily be there with her — are elderly and have been asked not to come in.
In addition, although the majority of donations still come in as checks sent through the mail, the PayPal button previously used for online contributions has been replaced with a direct link to the charity’s website. “It’s more efficient,” Woodson said.
But Woodson believes this year’s fund drive really is outpacing every previous year. Due to widespread unemployment because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, “people have neighbors around them who have not been able to work. I think they’re more sympathetic to what’s going on.”
She also credits the Blue Ridge PBS program “Buzz,” which profiles the work of local nonprofits, for generating publicity about the charity. The two episodes that focused on RAM “really told our story,” she said. “It has made [viewers] more aware of what we do around here, and how comprehensive it is.”
“Buzz” was created and is hosted by Buzz4good founder Michael Hemphill, a former Roanoke Times reporter with a long history of working for nonprofits and in education.
Woodson said a grant from a Roanoke government program that covers extra hours for the part-time financial aid screener, PPE, thermometers and a hand-washing station, has saved the charity the extra expense of providing these items for its day shelter for the homeless. But there have been additional expenses related to the pandemic that she and her staff did not anticipate. Because applicants are discouraged from applying for aid from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program in person, RAM has been mailing out applications instead. This has been very costly in terms of postage and paper. The “Thank You” notes that are sent to contributors to the Good Neighbors Fund are also mailed out, and “it’s getting expensive for us,” Woodson said. She and her staff would welcome donations of 100-count rolls of postage stamps and boxes of 8.5” by 11” printing paper. The application process will eventually go online, she said, but for now, most applicants don’t have the technology or the ability to scan and send in the supporting documents they need to provide to secure a grant.
In addition to stamps and paper, the charity is also hoping someone can donate a large industrial coffeepot — which costs around $50 — to the shelter.
“Ours take quite a beating,” since they’re used every day of the week, Woodson explained.
The commercial food processor in the shelter’s kitchen broke in December, and the only office-grade scanner/printer/copier in the building is on its last legs, she added. She’s also looking for funds or in-kind donations for repairs to the charity’s aging van and to the walk-in freezer in the kitchen.
“If the freezer goes the food goes bad,” Woodson noted, making it hard for the kitchen staff to produce the free, hot daily meals the shelter offers.
Woodson said the record-breaking numbers so far are “just tremendous,” but acknowledges that the biggest need is yet to come. During the moratorium on evictions and utility cut-offs, “people have accumulated huge bills” that are far beyond the small grants that are usually requested by applicants. “People have been shy about coming by for help,” she said, but when the bills come due in January, when those programs are set to expire, applications are sure to pick up.
“We can’t help everyone,” she cautioned, “we carefully scrutinize every need.” But the more funds that are raised now, the more help RAM will be able to give to more individuals throughout the year, Woodson said.
