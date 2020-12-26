Good Neighbors Fund: Grant from assistance program staved off eviction

Renters must have made an effort to look for financial assistance, their income must be under $99,000, they must be unable to pay their full rent because of lost income or extraordinary medical expenses, and they should try to pay as much as they can and in as timely a manner as they can.

That last requirement tripped Kathy up in September. Faced with the choice between paying her daughter’s tuition and her own rent, she chose the tuition. She didn’t pay her rent, and that gave her landlord the opening to take her to court. But Kathy promised she would find the money for a partial late payment, and the eviction was held off.

“I just stepped out in faith. I hoped it would work out all right,” she said about her decision to pay the tuition bill.

To make the rent, she went to Roanoke Area Ministries and applied for a grant from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund. Along with other money she managed to find, it enabled her to put off eviction for another month. Her daughter’s school also agreed to work with her on the tuition payments, she said, so she may not have to make the same choice again.

“I thank God every day for the RAM house,” she said.