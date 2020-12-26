Good Neighbors Fund: Grant from assistance program staved off eviction

Kathy, who asked that her name not be used, has always grabbed life with both hands. She estimates that over the years, she has lived in several dozen places, seeing different parts of the country while working what she described as “very, very, good jobs,” mostly in the retail sector.
Kathy grew up in Roanoke as part of a small, tightly knit middle-class family, which valued education over nearly everything else.
“I come from a family of strong, strong women,” she said, and although unlike them, she never earned her bachelor’s degree, she made a good life for herself. And that sheltered background has helped to make her life during the COVID-19 pandemic seem that much more difficult.
“I really never thought I’d end up like this at 49 years old,” Kathy said. “It’s humbled me.”
One night last summer, she said, she pulled into the parking lot of a big box store and went in, hoping to find a female manager. She had no money and she needed sanitary supplies. When she realized that the only manager on duty was male, she had to set her modesty aside and beg him to help her out. That was the night she almost walked away from everything, she said, except that she had left her teenage daughter in her car, and the daughter — who had been a brilliant student in high school — was due to start her first year of college in just a few weeks.
“My daughter and I have been through a lot,” Kathy said. “I felt like the worst mom in the world, but I decided I would figure something out.”
Kathy said she returned to Roanoke a few years ago, to settle down after struggling with depression and to be near family members who could help with her daughter. She took a series of minium-wage jobs, and when the pandemic began, she said, she was working in a restaurant and doing hair on the side. She lost the restaurant job when statewide stay-at-home orders were implemented, but was able to get a $600 monthly unemployment check through the federal government's short-term stimulus program in response to the shutdown. When added to the $158 per month she received from the state, it was just enough to keep up with her bills.
But when that program ended in July, Kathy’s financial life came crashing down. Since then, she has pawned her belongings, juggled bills and collected assistance from any charity she can find to keep a roof over her head, her daughter’s tuition paid, and her credit rating intact. But she still often skips meals just to make ends meet, she said.
There is currently a nationwide moratorium on evictions in place, which is aimed at keeping people out of crowded homeless shelters. But that doesn’t necessarily mean renters can’t be evicted. When they get behind on their rent, there are several qualifications they need to meet to avoid losing their homes.
Renters must have made an effort to look for financial assistance, their income must be under $99,000, they must be unable to pay their full rent because of lost income or extraordinary medical expenses, and they should try to pay as much as they can and in as timely a manner as they can.
That last requirement tripped Kathy up in September. Faced with the choice between paying her daughter’s tuition and her own rent, she chose the tuition. She didn’t pay her rent, and that gave her landlord the opening to take her to court. But Kathy promised she would find the money for a partial late payment, and the eviction was held off.
“I just stepped out in faith. I hoped it would work out all right,” she said about her decision to pay the tuition bill.
To make the rent, she went to Roanoke Area Ministries and applied for a grant from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund. Along with other money she managed to find, it enabled her to put off eviction for another month. Her daughter’s school also agreed to work with her on the tuition payments, she said, so she may not have to make the same choice again.
“I thank God every day for the RAM house,” she said.
Like many people who have never been poor, Kathy said she was in denial during the first few months after she became unemployed, and didn’t know where to turn.
“The help is there, but you do have to go and look for it,” Kathy said. She found her way to the local social services office, where she said she was interviewed by people she went to school with. “They treat you differently” when you’re an applicant, she said. In the end, she was denied any benefits except for Medicaid.
The psychological impact of the pandemic crisis has been nearly as bad as the financial one, Kathy said. “I keep asking myself what I did wrong, but the truth is, bad things can happen to good people.”
The other lesson she’s learned is that losing a job during the pandemic “can happen to anyone, no matter what walk of life you come from. I think it will get worse before it gets better, but at the end of the day, I think it will get better.”
Until recently, Kathy said, “I never paid much attention to politics until it started to affect me.” When she voted this year, she said, it was the first time in her life she had participated in an election.