Good Neighbors Fund: Grant helped ease return to workforce after long hiatus

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Jackson was working at a national chain store that had strict policies about attendance. If she had unexcused absences for five or more days, she said, she would be laid off for the next six months.

In February, Jackson was told she had been exposed to COVID-19 and quarantined for 14 days on her doctor’s orders, but she was laid off anyway. She suspects she might have already reached her limit of unexcused days, however, and didn’t fight being let go.

Jackson immediately applied for unemployment insurance, and although she could have returned to work six months later, she found she was able to live off of those expanded payments and her stimulus checks, and did not go back.

She enjoyed her job, she said, and was so good at it that she had accumulated a collection of customer service awards. But because her job involved interacting with the public, she said, the fear of contracting COVID-19 kept her home.

For the first time ever, Jackson said, she had the chance to stop and take stock of her life. She had a steady stream of income and was free from the fear of being laid off. Some of her coworkers had been at the store for more than 20 years, and she could not see herself doing that.