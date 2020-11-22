Good Neighbors Fund: Grants help renters in P3 Network stay safely under roof

“They have absolutely nowhere to go,” especially when they have children. With no means of support, they often return to the environment that caused them to offend in the first place.

“They have less resources for housing,” she said. “It’s a vicious cycle.”

This fall, Dalton’s set of renters ranged in age from 27 to 64 years old, and included a young woman who had just had a baby.

“It was very settling for the other women” to have a new baby in the house, Dalton said. Some of them also are mothers and are working to reconnect with their children.

“It’s a good group of women,” she said. “They are all in recovery, and they have a like-mindedness.”

Although they are expected to move on once they get on their feet, one renter has been with Dalton for five years, Dalton said. She is elderly and her only income is a Social Security retirement check, so she stays on as a live-in supervisor.

The religious elements of her program are firmly entwined with the services she provides, Dalton said, so her charity is not eligible for federal funds.

“I’m faith-based,” she said firmly, “and that’s not going to change.”