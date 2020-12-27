Good Neighbors Fund: Health care worker needed help with rent after falling ill

This has been a difficult year for everyone, but Sue Wilson has had an especially hard time.
Wilson, 60, said she has been working all her life — mostly in the health care field. But in January, she was working as a kitchen supervisor at the Western Virginia Regional Jail. She’d been on the job for just two weeks when she slipped and fell, injuring a knee she’d had replaced 10 years ago.
It took her five months to find a new job, she said, but in May, she was hired by a local hospital to clean and sterilize surgical instruments. Although many instruments these days are single-use, high-tech equipment such as camera-equipped scopes are used over and over, and must be cleaned by hand each time before they’re sterilized. When Wilson became ill in July, she was diagnosed with COVID-19, and she said she was told she had been infected by the medical waste she had handled.
“It’s terrible,” she said about the disease. “It’s like the flu, but it’s worse than the flu. I couldn’t get out of bed for a week.” During that time, she said, her 17-year-old daughter took care of her. Wilson said she was lucky — she didn’t have the respiratory symptoms most people have, and never had to be taken to the hospital, but it look her two full months to recover.
In September, she said, despite her illness, she was forced to move, due to a family situation. Later that month, when she was finally COVID-free, her injured knee was repaired. By late October, she said, she was still waiting for her doctor to release her to return to work.
In all, Wilson said, she missed four months of work, but had only two weeks of paid time off, which put her behind on the rent for her new apartment.
Wilson said she had never had to ask strangers for help before, and had no idea where to turn. Her only two relatives in town — her mother and her sister — have problems of their own and couldn’t do anything for her.
“I went everywhere asking for help,” she said, but she was always turned down.
She tried to file for unemployment payments, she said, was told that application processing was two months behind.
Finally, she said, an internet search turned up Roanoke Area Ministries. She applied for grant toward the rent from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund. With help from Total Action for Progress and the Presbyterian Community Center, caseworkers there were able to cobble together most of the rent payment.
“[They were] so sweet and so nice,” Wilson said. “That helps a lot when you have troubles. I was so glad I came here.”
The only good thing to come out of her illness, Wilson said, is that once she tested negative, she was able to visit her mother, who is undergoing cancer treatment and doesn’t go out. They were able to talk to each other in person and exchange hugs.
“It was nice to see her and to talk to her,” Wilson said. “It made a whole lot of difference” in how she felt.
“People need to take this seriously,” Wilson said about the virus. She’s been told it’s possible that she could get it again.
Wilson hopes to be able to return to work when she’s healed. She has nowhere to go if she loses her home, and is afraid of having her car repossessed, which would make it hard for her to get to work. “I hope that doesn’t happen,” she said.
Wilson said she has tried to apply for SNAP benefits, but has not gotten a response. To make ends meet, she has been skipping meals, said, but is worried about her four cats and doesn’t know how she is going to feed them.
During normal times, when Wilson had a steady income, she and her daughter enjoyed “a girls’ day out” — getting their nails done and just hanging out together. Not being able to work “drives me nuts,” she said, so she spends a lot of her time these days doing housework. “I try to keep my mind occupied.”
To those who are considering giving to the fund but aren’t sure about it, Wilson said: “One day you may need help. You don’t know what tomorrow may bring.”