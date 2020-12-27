Good Neighbors Fund: Health care worker needed help with rent after falling ill

This has been a difficult year for everyone, but Sue Wilson has had an especially hard time.

Wilson, 60, said she has been working all her life — mostly in the health care field. But in January, she was working as a kitchen supervisor at the Western Virginia Regional Jail. She’d been on the job for just two weeks when she slipped and fell, injuring a knee she’d had replaced 10 years ago.

It took her five months to find a new job, she said, but in May, she was hired by a local hospital to clean and sterilize surgical instruments. Although many instruments these days are single-use, high-tech equipment such as camera-equipped scopes are used over and over, and must be cleaned by hand each time before they’re sterilized. When Wilson became ill in July, she was diagnosed with COVID-19, and she said she was told she had been infected by the medical waste she had handled.

“It’s terrible,” she said about the disease. “It’s like the flu, but it’s worse than the flu. I couldn’t get out of bed for a week.” During that time, she said, her 17-year-old daughter took care of her. Wilson said she was lucky — she didn’t have the respiratory symptoms most people have, and never had to be taken to the hospital, but it look her two full months to recover.