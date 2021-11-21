Good Neighbors Fund: Help needed when finances and health went south

Not many people can say that they once owned the second-biggest humidor in Northern Virginia, but Dexter Daughtry can.
The 75-year-old, who now lives in Roanoke, came to Virginia from Buffalo, New York. At that point, he said, he’d been working in the tobacco field for decades, learning about the buying and selling of high-quality cigars “by trial and error.” The most expensive cigar he ever bought cost $125, he said.
For years, Daughtry used his expertise while working for other people. In the late ’80s or early ’90s, after the move to Virginia, he decided to go into business for himself, eventually owning three cigar stores in Northern Virginia. Ironically, Daughtry doesn’t smoke, nor does he drink.
At that time, Daughtry said, he was doing well — “I owned a house and I had two Cadillacs in the driveway.”
And yet, this October, he found himself at Roanoke Area Ministries, applying for help with his rent from the charity’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund.
In 2000, Daughtry and his wife, Hattie, left Fairfax County and retired to Rocky Mount to be near a relative of hers. But after living in major metropolitan areas all their lives, the lack of public transportation in Franklin County became too much for them, especially because Hattie didn’t drive.
They moved to Roanoke a year later, he said, and while Roanoke is not Northern Virginia, “It worked. It’s more metropolitan.”
Hattie had a job, and Daughtry did anything he could find to help out. But after they separated in 2007 and he had a series of medical crises, he said, he discovered he had trouble making ends meet without her income, and subsequently lost all of his savings — mostly to medical bills.
“The change in life was dramatic,” he said. “Sometimes I considered taking my own life. But the [Veterans’s Administration Medical Center] and counseling took me away from that place.”
Daughtry first came to RAM about 10 years ago, he said, when he also got behind on his rent. He was grateful for the grant he was given and has stayed in touch with the agency’s caseworkers.
“Everyone is so friendly and open, ” he said. “I only use it when I need to.”
Even though Daughtry knew that he would have not have been evicted and the utilities wouldn’t have been cut off as long as the COVID-19 relief measures were in effect, he knew better than to let those bills slide.
“Seventy-five dollars can turn into $300 or $400” when interest and penalties are added in, he said.
Earlier this year, Daughtry suffered a heart attack and had two stents placed in his arteries. He had just started getting his credit history in order, he said, but the bills began piling up again.
“I was in a hard place,” he said, and was relying on food pantries for meals and clothing.
In October, he came back to RAM and reapplied for assistance with his rent. “It helped me immensely,” he said about the grant.
Daughtry said he’d never had to ask for assistance until the first time he came to RAM. Asking for help wasn’t embarrassing, he said, “but I was ashamed of myself.”
Since the heart attack, Daughtry said, he hasn’t been able to do much besides walk his dog a little. Working is out of the question. In fact, he said, he’s had to hire someone to mow his lawn and do other household maintenance chores as he waits to have a defibrillator implanted in his chest to regulate his heartbeat.
“I used to do all those things myself,” he said.
Luckily, at about the same time, he said, “someone led me in the right direction.” Friends stepped in to review his financial situation and made sure he was getting all of the retirement benefits he was entitled to. Now, all of Daughtry’s medical care is paid for, including the 12 medications he must take every day.
“I can take care of my bills now,” he said.
Daughtry was also told he was likely eligible for a veteran’s pension, since he spent 13 years in the Navy.
“I never really thought about it,” he said about the pension, “but I did put my life on the line for it.”
If the pension comes through, Daughtry said, it would provide enough of a cushion for him to take care of unexpected expenses.
For those who are thinking of giving to the Good Neighbors Fund, Daughtry said “every little bit helps.”
Despite his troubles, Daughtry said he feels lucky.
“I always have people in my life that have helped me,” he said, and his faith has been invaluable, as well. “I pray every day,” he said, and because of his belief in God, “I always have a friend walking with me.”