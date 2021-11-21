Good Neighbors Fund: Help needed when finances and health went south

They moved to Roanoke a year later, he said, and while Roanoke is not Northern Virginia, “It worked. It’s more metropolitan.”

Hattie had a job, and Daughtry did anything he could find to help out. But after they separated in 2007 and he had a series of medical crises, he said, he discovered he had trouble making ends meet without her income, and subsequently lost all of his savings — mostly to medical bills.

“The change in life was dramatic,” he said. “Sometimes I considered taking my own life. But the [Veterans’s Administration Medical Center] and counseling took me away from that place.”

Daughtry first came to RAM about 10 years ago, he said, when he also got behind on his rent. He was grateful for the grant he was given and has stayed in touch with the agency’s caseworkers.

“Everyone is so friendly and open, ” he said. “I only use it when I need to.”

Even though Daughtry knew that he would have not have been evicted and the utilities wouldn’t have been cut off as long as the COVID-19 relief measures were in effect, he knew better than to let those bills slide.

“Seventy-five dollars can turn into $300 or $400” when interest and penalties are added in, he said.