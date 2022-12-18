Good Neighbors Fund: Her need and RAM's help were unexpected

Brenda, who asked that her name not be used for this story, was a remote worker before that practice became commonplace. So when the pandemic began, she was ahead of that game.

The lockdown actually offered an opportunity for advancement in her customer service position by creating a need for a senior management coordinator in her company. Although she knew the job would likely be temporary, she took it anyway.

“I wanted to try out a new role,” she said.

Sure enough, when her coworkers returned to the office, her job was eliminated. Unfortunately, someone else had taken her former job, and there were no other openings. She’s not sorry she took the temporary job, Brenda said, yet “I wasn’t expecting to be unemployed.”

Brenda was laid off in mid-November, and by early December, she had run through her savings while trying to pay her bills. She’d been told she could return to work in January, but a few weeks before Christmas, she found herself behind on mortgage payments.

Brenda, who is 39, graduated from high school and attended college. She didn’t finish her program, she said, because she was offered a good job in the field before she could complete an internship. She has always been solidly middle class, and paid for her house by herself.

When she fell behind with the mortgage, Brenda had never in her life asked anyone for help, she said, and didn’t know where to turn.

After doing some research, she called the 211 community help line. She was referred to Roanoke Area Ministries, where she received a grant from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund.

The program prevents homelessness by helping out those in danger of losing shelter due to an unexpected expense such as rent, utilities and medications.

Brenda was surprised to find she qualified for aid, but the assistance RAM offers is based on need, not on eligibility for government anti-poverty programs.

Brenda describes herself as a “people person” who nonetheless is comfortable with forgoing in-person contact. “You still get to cultivate those relationships,” she said, “it’s just a little bit different.”

She loves working at home, she said, in part because of the money she saves by not commuting to her job. “I’m detail-oriented and I’m big on service,” she said. Working at home gave her the opportunity to focus on those skills.

The only downside to the job is that it’s easy to blur the line between her workday and her personal time. During the pandemic lockdown, Brenda said, she was working 14 to 16 hours daily and had to make herself leave the computer to exercise and do household chores.

“It was wild,” she said. “You have to back away from the computer and try to balance your personal life.”

But being off of work was even more stressful for her. Brenda said. She filled her time with even more exercise and doing other self-care activities.

Brenda explained that she didn’t want to use her real name because she was embarrassed about seeking help — to the point of showing up to apply for aid in a hat, a mask and dark glasses.

“I should be able to support myself,” she said. “When you’re used to stability, this comes as a surprise.”

But when she did make herself walk into RAM’s offices, she said, she was touched by the compassionate treatment she received.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “They’ve been phenomenal. It was a very streamlined process. This was the best decision I ever made.”

The emotional relief was just as important as being able to meet the mortgage payment, Brenda said. “There’s a sense of peace for me, finally. It’s been a scary time. The program has given me hope. It’s been a blessing.”