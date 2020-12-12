Good Neighbors Fund: Illness cost veteran his job and home; RAM helped him with a restart

James Prather, 73, served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1970. Three of those years were spent with a combat support unit in Vietnam. He came back with post traumatic stress disorder, and was exposed to Agent Orange, a toxic chemical used to defoliate the lush jungle terrain the war was fought on.
During the years since Prather’s discharge, the Veteran’s Administration has taken care of all of his medical needs, including a $300,000 operation he could never have afforded on his own. But when he became ill last year, he was told his treatment wasn’t covered because his condition wasn’t service-related, he said.
In December 2019, Prather, who lives in Roanoke, contracted a mysterious illness his doctors couldn’t diagnose. He ended up being hospitalized three times as his symptoms got better, only to come back again. At one point, he said, he had pneumonia, emphysema and acute bronchitis at the same time. Finally, he said, he was given steroids.
“That did it,” he said. “It was the cure.”
Prather said that although has tested negative, he suspects he had COVID-19. But it was so early in the pandemic, he said, his doctors didn’t recognize it. He had just started a new job right before he became ill, but had to quit.
“I couldn’t do anything. It really tore me up,” Prather said.
He began to feel like himself again late this summer, he said, but by that time, he had lost his job and his home and had nowhere to go.
Prather was born and raised on a 17-acre farm in rural Tennessee. His parents were sharecroppers, he said, and he spent his summers working alongside his family, canning the crops they’d raised so they’d have food for the winter.
Prather said he was looking for a change when he took a job in Asheville, North Carolina, in the housekeeping department of the Veterans Affairs Hospital there. Shortly afterward, he transferred to the hospital in Salem.
“I came here to marry a beautiful woman,” Prather said, his face lighting up with a smile.
A coworker who was from here offered to introduce him to her mother. “We fell in love,” he said.
His wife, Shirley, passed away seven years ago, he said, and his voice still breaks a bit when he talks about her. The couple were Seventh Day Adventists, he said, and would often take homeless veterans to church with them on Saturdays, then give them a meal afterward.
Shirley had a big family and left him with 27 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. None of them are his, biologically, he said, but “they love me. I’m Grandpa. It doesn’t matter who you are to the kids when you’re skipping rocks with them.”
When he became homeless, Prather said, the family helped him out when they could, but no one could provide him with a place to live. And with an income of only $500 a month from Social Security, he had no money for a security deposit.
Prather has two passions when it comes to work. He is a professional house painter — he does both interiors and exteriors — and is skilled in decorative techniques, such as sponge painting and creating swirls. He especially likes working with color, he said.
His other passion is cooking, and for many years he worked in the kitchen at the Roanoke Rescue Mission. It was there he found out about Roanoke Area Ministries, which helps those in need of assistance with rent, utilities and prescriptions.
“I heard they helped people,” he said. “I knew about them over the years.”
He thought of them again this fall, when he was looking for housing.
After staying a few weeks at the Rescue Mission to qualify for a program for the homeless through Total Action for Progress, Prather received a grant toward a security deposit from RAM’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke’s Times’ Good Neighbors Fund. In November, he moved into his new apartment.
Without the help from RAM, he said, he doesn’t know what he would have done.
Unfortunately, Prather’s expenses are still more than his income, and he is looking for work. He has no insurance, he said, and can’t afford his medications.
“I’m sticking with my budget, if you can call it a budget,” he said, laughing.
Prather has signed up with Goodwill Industries for a program that helps older workers find jobs, but he said he feels good enough to go back to painting houses, if the opportunity comes his way.
“I feel great,” he said.
As a veteran of the Vietnam War who has struggled with PTSD and homelessness, Prather’s work with the VA and the Rescue Mission has given him insight into the lives of others like him. Many of them have mental illnesses, he explained.
“There was no debriefing when we came home,” he said. He and his fellow soldiers were returned to civilian life without any preparation. And unlike veterans of recent wars who are often thanked for their service, Prather’s cohort was spat upon and called “baby killers” for years afterward, he said.
“It wears on you,” he said. Many of them have tried to find solace in drugs and alcohol, but “without knowing what they’re really looking for.”
“I try to just sit and talk with them,” he said. “I try to be an example. A lot of them are not happy. They don’t want to be alcoholics. They’d rather have a job.”
Although Prather said he likes his new home, he’s thinking of moving back to his childhood home in Tennessee to be near his family. “It’s the most beautiful spot,” he said.
