Good Neighbors Fund: Illness cost veteran his job and home; RAM helped him with a restart

Unfortunately, Prather’s expenses are still more than his income, and he is looking for work. He has no insurance, he said, and can’t afford his medications.

“I’m sticking with my budget, if you can call it a budget,” he said, laughing.

Prather has signed up with Goodwill Industries for a program that helps older workers find jobs, but he said he feels good enough to go back to painting houses, if the opportunity comes his way.

“I feel great,” he said.

As a veteran of the Vietnam War who has struggled with PTSD and homelessness, Prather’s work with the VA and the Rescue Mission has given him insight into the lives of others like him. Many of them have mental illnesses, he explained.

“There was no debriefing when we came home,” he said. He and his fellow soldiers were returned to civilian life without any preparation. And unlike veterans of recent wars who are often thanked for their service, Prather’s cohort was spat upon and called “baby killers” for years afterward, he said.

“It wears on you,” he said. Many of them have tried to find solace in drugs and alcohol, but “without knowing what they’re really looking for.”