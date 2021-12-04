Good Neighbors Fund: Kitchen volunteers nourished by serving

Steve Nettemeyer, 63, and Jane Hoffman, 76, have several things in common. They both like to garden, they both had a grandmother who loved to cook, and on Mondays, they work in the kitchen at Roanoke Area Ministries, preparing the free, hot lunch that is offered every day of the year. But when it comes to actually cooking, their talents part ways.

“I love to cook. I’ve been doing it my whole life,” Nettermeyer said. He fondly remembers the seven-course meals his Italian grandmother would make on Sundays, and he does most of the cooking at his home.

At first, Nettemeyer said, he was shocked by the amount of spices RAM’s cooks added to their dishes, sure that they would be ruined. But it didn’t take long for him to figure out that cooking for more than 100 people was different from cooking for four. And because the charity never knows what food donations will arrive, “It’s a creative atmosphere,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to be there.

“I’m more of a kitchen helper,” Hoffman said. She lends a hand by chopping vegetables and doing other prep work. “I do what they want me to do. I enjoy cooking, but I’m a terrible cook.”