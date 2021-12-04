Good Neighbors Fund: Kitchen volunteers nourished by serving

Steve Nettemeyer, 63, and Jane Hoffman, 76, have several things in common. They both like to garden, they both had a grandmother who loved to cook, and on Mondays, they work in the kitchen at Roanoke Area Ministries, preparing the free, hot lunch that is offered every day of the year. But when it comes to actually cooking, their talents part ways.
“I love to cook. I’ve been doing it my whole life,” Nettermeyer said. He fondly remembers the seven-course meals his Italian grandmother would make on Sundays, and he does most of the cooking at his home.
At first, Nettemeyer said, he was shocked by the amount of spices RAM’s cooks added to their dishes, sure that they would be ruined. But it didn’t take long for him to figure out that cooking for more than 100 people was different from cooking for four. And because the charity never knows what food donations will arrive, “It’s a creative atmosphere,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to be there.
“I’m more of a kitchen helper,” Hoffman said. She lends a hand by chopping vegetables and doing other prep work. “I do what they want me to do. I enjoy cooking, but I’m a terrible cook.”
Although her grandmother prepared wonderful southern meals, turning out fried chicken and “rolls that were to die for,” her mother worked as a nurse and only cooked what was healthy and necessary. She didn’t pass her skills along when Hoffman was a she was child, Hoffman said, telling her “You’ll be stuck in a kitchen enough later on.” When she took food to church potlucks, Hoffman said, her mother would tell people: “The recipe’s at Kroger’s.”
Attempts Hoffman has made at baking bread have all been thrown out, she said, and even making an edible apple crisp has eluded her.
“I used the wrong kind of apples and the skins cut people’s mouths,” she said, ruefully.
Volunteers are vital for keeping the charity operating, allowing the paid staff to take care of specialized jobs, such as running the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which offers help with rent, utilities and prescriptions, and is supported by the Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund.
Although Nettemeyer can list the various programs the agency offers, including opportunities for day work and bus passes for those who do have jobs, he certainly has a favorite.
“Everything centers around that communal meal at lunch,” he said.
As with many charities, the volunteers are generally over 65, so when the COVID-19 pandemic began, said RAM’s Executive Director Melissa Woodson, they were considered to be high-risk and were asked to stay home. A few refused to go, she said, and kept the kitchen running.
“They “insisted on completing their mission,” she said. “They are really heroes.”
Netemeyer has volunteered at RAM for the past 36 years, he said, taking time off when his family was young or when his job with the railroad required him to work 60 to 70 hours a week. He was taking a break when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he said, and he stayed away until vaccines were available.
He’d taken his 92-year-old father in, he said, and didn’t want to risk exposing him to the virus. But by June, he was fully vaccinated, and he decided it was time to return.
When he called Woodson to see if he could help out, “I felt like it was a very magical sign,” she said. “It’s so lovely to see my generation volunteering as the generation before us retires from service.”
Woodson said RAM is still looking for kitchen volunteers, since many of the oldest have decided that being on their feet for two hours or so at a time is too much.
Hoffman, who is a retired computer programmer, said she started at RAM 10 years ago, dishing out food on the serving line with a group from her church. But she was intrigued by the goings-on in the kitchen, and signed up to help prepare meals, thinking it might make her better cook. It didn’t. Luckily, she said, “my husband is very patient.”
Like Nettemeyer, she came back as soon as she was vaccinated.
“I was going crazy,” she said. “I just wanted to do something for somebody.”
Woodson said the volunteers are kept separate from the day shelter guests as much as possible. The same crews work the same days to avoid exposing each other to the virus. They’re all vaccinated, and they wear masks while working.
Nettemeyer said the dining room is closed because it’s impossible for guests to socially distance while eating at the same tables. The meals are given out at the entrance, rather than at the serving line, and guests can choose to take the food elsewhere, or eat in the day shelter area.
“A lot of them are still unvaccinated,” he said, “and they can’t eat with a mask on.”
An important part of the job has always been getting to know the people who come for a meal, Hoffman and Nettermeyer said.
“I miss not being able to see the guests,” Nettermeyer said. “Until you see with your own eyes the good you are doing, you don’t understand it. They are so grateful, so thankful.”
And he feels for their plight. There are many people, he said who are “just three or four paychecks away from this. This could be me, it could be anybody.”
And although emergency food assistance has been available through pandemic relief programs, it doesn’t reach everyone, or it doesn’t go far enough. For many of the guests, he said, “This is the only meal they’re getting for the day. I feel blessed to be here because there is such a need.”
Hoffman said she’s usually near enough to the door to exchange a few words with the guests, some of whom are regulars. “You recognize them and you say ‘hi’. It makes them feel important.”
Hoffman said she often hears people say that those who receive this kind of charity just need to go out and get a job.
“I’ve heard both sides of it,” she said. “I’d say a majority of them want to work.”
But studies RAM has commissioned indicate that many of the charity’s clients have physical or emotional illness that keep them from taking a regular job.
“You have no idea of what life is like for some of them,” Hoffman said. “They had no choice. I think it’s wonderful that they can come here.”
Nettemeyer said his opinions have been heavily influenced by a book called “The Sum of Us,” by Heather McGhee, from which he learned that giving something to those in need “is not taking something from you. Until you’ve walked in their shoes, you don’t know the challenges they are facing.”
Both Nettermeyer and Hoffman are retired, and neither serve as volunteers elsewhere.
“This is the best job I ever loved,” Nettermeyer joked. Cooking, he said, “is kind of gift that I can share with others. I know this is exactly where I need to be. What we do here has a purpose.”