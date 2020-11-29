Good Neighbors Fund: Landlord calls RAM House a 'wonderful resource' to help those in need

A few years ago, George said, a veteran who also invests in real estate challenged him to do something about homelessness among ex-servicemen and women. His answer was to buy a large old house and rent the rooms to veterans at a reasonable rate — with utilities included. Tenants rent space by the room, he said, and have the use of the kitchen, laundry and common areas. He doesn’t do a background check or a credit check, he said. The only requirements are that they be a veteran and can pay the rent.

“It’s kind of like an Airbnb,” he said, “except I don’t provide breakfast.”

Two of his current tenants have jobs and can pay their own rent. The others are on disability, he said, and depend on government checks to make their payments. Over the years, he said, some of his tenants have run into financial trouble or haven’t been able to scrape together a security deposit. When that happens, he said, he refers them to Roanoke Area Ministries, where they apply for grants from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund. With help from churches and other agencies, they can obtain housing and avoid evictions.

“It’s a wonderful resource,” he said about the charity. “Roanoke has a high number of organizations that are willing to help. It’s a very caring community.”