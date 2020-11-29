Good Neighbors Fund: Landlord calls RAM House a 'wonderful resource' to help those in need

Digging out of the hole that is homelessness can be a daunting task for those who find themselves in that difficult position. Simply having rent money isn’t enough — there are security deposits to come up with, and if utilities aren’t included in the rent, those services require deposits as well, something that can be a challenge for those who have bad or no credit.
George, who asked that his name not be used, retired in 2013, and has made a living buying and selling real estate ever since.
“I’m a private person. I don’t want attention,” he said about his reluctance to use his name.
George is a disabled veteran who was injured during his time in the service, and while his physical injuries have mostly healed, he said, the emotional wounds he received are always with him. Many veterans in his position have ended up having problems with alcohol and drug addictions, homelessness and mental illness, he said, and he understands that his life could have gone that way, too.
“I’ve taken a different road than they’ve taken,” he said about some of his fellow veterans. He credits his stability to having a strong support system.
“I’ve had good mentors,” he said. “There’s always someone I can call at two or three in the morning,” when dealing with his memories alone becomes too hard.
A few years ago, George said, a veteran who also invests in real estate challenged him to do something about homelessness among ex-servicemen and women. His answer was to buy a large old house and rent the rooms to veterans at a reasonable rate — with utilities included. Tenants rent space by the room, he said, and have the use of the kitchen, laundry and common areas. He doesn’t do a background check or a credit check, he said. The only requirements are that they be a veteran and can pay the rent.
“It’s kind of like an Airbnb,” he said, “except I don’t provide breakfast.”
Two of his current tenants have jobs and can pay their own rent. The others are on disability, he said, and depend on government checks to make their payments. Over the years, he said, some of his tenants have run into financial trouble or haven’t been able to scrape together a security deposit. When that happens, he said, he refers them to Roanoke Area Ministries, where they apply for grants from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund. With help from churches and other agencies, they can obtain housing and avoid evictions.
“It’s a wonderful resource,” he said about the charity. “Roanoke has a high number of organizations that are willing to help. It’s a very caring community.”
George has spent a lot of time around homeless people, he said, and he has a soft spot for them. This winter, he saw a young couple camping out on a downtown street on one of the coldest nights of the year, he said. He had seen them applying for assistance earlier that day and knew they had no place to go.
“I knew they were freezing,” he said, so he went home and came back with a sleeping bag, and gave them some cash, food and a few kind words.
Most homeless people don’t want to be on the streets, he said, but some of them have mental illnesses so severe that they simply can’t live with other people. For others, not being tied to a specific place makes them feel free from their problems. And some, he said, have legal issues which prevent them from qualifying for housing.
George said his tenants have thrived under his roof. Some have moved on, and one even owns his own home now.
“It works very well,” George said about the living situation in the house. “They feel they have their community.”
George said that one of the best things to give to the homeless is information. He tells them where they can find food and shelter and other services, and has even taken them to the agencies they need to connect with.
He understands reluctance over giving cash to homeless people, he said. “It’s very likely it will go to drugs and alcohol. But it will take away their pain for a little while.”
